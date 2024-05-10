United States Furniture Wholesaling Industry Research Report 2024: Competitive Pressures will Continue to Temper Revenue and Profit Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Furniture Wholesaling industry has grown over the past five years, rising at a CAGR of 1.1% to $66.0 billion, including a decrease of 2.3% in 2023 alone
Both consumer spending and corporate profit have experienced growth over the past five years, despite declines in 2020. This trend has led to increased spending on big-ticket items, like furniture, for both households and businesses, representing the industry's two largest markets. Also, wholesalers are major suppliers for furniture stores, especially for large stores that stock items in bulk.
Profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is expected to account for 4.4% of revenue. The Furniture Wholesaling industry wholesales a broad range of furniture for homes and businesses. Wholesalers purchase goods from domestic and international manufacturers and sell them to department stores, furniture specialty shops and other respective businesses.
This industry includes merchant wholesalers and vertically integrated furniture manufacturers that have moved distribution operations in-house and segment out wholesale operations. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Accent Wholesale
- PFC Furniture Industries
- AAA Furniture Wholesale
- Texas Wholesale Furniture Company
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfvmbx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.