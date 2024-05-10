United States Furniture Wholesaling Industry Research Report 2024: Competitive Pressures will Continue to Temper Revenue and Profit Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Furniture Wholesaling industry has grown over the past five years, rising at a CAGR of 1.1% to $66.0 billion, including a decrease of 2.3% in 2023 alone

Both consumer spending and corporate profit have experienced growth over the past five years, despite declines in 2020. This trend has led to increased spending on big-ticket items, like furniture, for both households and businesses, representing the industry's two largest markets. Also, wholesalers are major suppliers for furniture stores, especially for large stores that stock items in bulk.

Profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is expected to account for 4.4% of revenue. The Furniture Wholesaling industry wholesales a broad range of furniture for homes and businesses. Wholesalers purchase goods from domestic and international manufacturers and sell them to department stores, furniture specialty shops and other respective businesses.

This industry includes merchant wholesalers and vertically integrated furniture manufacturers that have moved distribution operations in-house and segment out wholesale operations. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



