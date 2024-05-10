United States Wood Pulp Mills Industry Research 2024: A Depreciating US dollar will Facilitate Industry Export Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Pulp Mills in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 0.8% over the past five years and is expected to total $7.9 billion in 2023, when revenue will drop by an estimated 5.3%.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Wood pulp mills are highly susceptible to global paper production as wood pulp producers primarily export their products. Challenging international trade conditions, significant volatility in wood pulp prices and extreme turbulence in downstream markets because of the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered growth.

Wood pulp mills primarily manufacture pulp without processing it into paper or paperboard. The pulp is made by separating the cellulose fibers from impurities in wood or other materials like used or recycled rags, linters, scrap paper and straw.



