United States Wood Pulp Mills Industry Research 2024: A Depreciating US dollar will Facilitate Industry Export Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Pulp Mills in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 0.8% over the past five years and is expected to total $7.9 billion in 2023, when revenue will drop by an estimated 5.3%.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Wood pulp mills are highly susceptible to global paper production as wood pulp producers primarily export their products. Challenging international trade conditions, significant volatility in wood pulp prices and extreme turbulence in downstream markets because of the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered growth.
Wood pulp mills primarily manufacture pulp without processing it into paper or paperboard. The pulp is made by separating the cellulose fibers from impurities in wood or other materials like used or recycled rags, linters, scrap paper and straw.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- International Paper Company
- Domtar Corp
- Sappi Limited
- Resolute Forest Products Inc.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl67nz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.