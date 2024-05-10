RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-05-10
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln766
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.212 %
Lowest yield1.209 %
Highest accepted yield1.214 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-05-10
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln450
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.093 %
Lowest yield1.090 %
Highest accepted yield1.094 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 



 