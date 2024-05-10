RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-05-10
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|766
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|1.212 %
|Lowest yield
|1.209 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.214 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-05-10
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|450
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|1.093 %
|Lowest yield
|1.090 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.094 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|75.00