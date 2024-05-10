Global Server Market Report 2024: Resurgence Driven by Increasing Demand for AI Servers - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Server Market Forecast, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the current status of the global server industry, offering forecasts for shipment volumes spanning from 2024 to 2028 and quarterly shipment volumes from 1Q 2022 to 4Q 2024. Additionally, it provides insights into server shipment volumes categorized by region and CPU architecture, while also examining the industry and market outlook.



The global server market is anticipated to undergo a revival in 2024, driven by the emergence of generative AI and the optimization of large language models (LLMs) for enterprise applications. This resurgence is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for AI servers, expected to propel the recovery of the global server market.



Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2020-2028

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q22-4Q24

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2020-2024

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2020-2024

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2020-2024

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2020-2024

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AWS

Dell

Google

HPE

Intel

Lenovo

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia

Supermicro

Xilin

