Smartphone Trends Arising from the Rise of AI Phones, 2024 Market Research Report - Brands Focus on Developing LLM and Diverse AI Applications

This report offers an overview of AI phones from the perspectives of generative AI and edge computing, highlighting key players focusing on LLMs and diverse AI applications, including smartphone brands and software service providers; explores the opportunities and challenges in the era of AI phones.



The world is gradually transitioning into the era of hybrid artificial intelligence (AI), fostering the emergence of edge computing and the development of end devices capable of directly running generative AI applications. Since the fourth quarter of 2023, global smartphone brands have introduced their AI phones, offering users diverse experiences with generative AI applications.

The development of large language models (LLMs) has become a focal point for smartphone brands seeking AI dominance, alongside the enhancement of smartphone chip computing capabilities, expected to be a key trend in AI phones this year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Background: AI Phones Enable On-Device Computing

1.1 Generative AI Transforms User Experiences via LLMs

1.1.1 Mainstream Generative AI Applications of: Image and Text Generation, Productivity Tools

1.1.2 LLMs: Utilizing Model Parameters, Tokens, and Penalty Mechanisms to Enhance Content Accuracy and User Relevance

1.2 Rise of Edge Computing Drives Mobile Chip Performance for Local AI

1.2.1 Emergence of Hybrid AI: Convergence of Cloud AI and Edge AI Models

1.2.2 Mobile Chips Redesigned for On-Device AI: Specification Upgrades and Configuration Changes

1.2.3 10 Billion Parameters: Mobile AI's Current Limit Due to Chip and Memory Constraints



2. Brands Focus on Developing LLM and Diverse AI Applications

2.1 Smartphone Brands Shifting from Hardware Specifications to Proprietary LLM Development

2.1.1 Android Camp: Pioneering AI Phone Launches

2.1.2 iOS Camp: Building Competitiveness with Proprietary LLMs as Market Followers

2.2 Software Services: Focusing on End-user Applications and Upgrading Proprietary OS



3. Opportunities and Challenges: Memory specs as a Bareeir to AI Development

3.1 Opportunities: AI Trends Boost Sales, Chip Supply Chain Benefits from Hardware Upgrades

3.1.1 Smartphone Brands: Generative AI Optimizes User Experience, Aligning with Social Interaction Needs of Users

3.1.2 Mobile Supply Chain: Suppliers Benefit from Specs Upgrades in Early AI Phone Development

3.2 Challenges: Memory Limits as Key Barrier for AI Phone Development



4. The Analyst's Perspective

4.1 Mobile Brands Enhance Generative AI with LLM

4.2 Generative AI Spurs Phone Hardware Upgrades, but Memory Limits Future Development

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

Apple

Arm

Baidu

Ferret

Gamma

Google

Instagram

MediaTek

Meta

Microsoft

OpenAI

Oppo

Qualcomm

Samsung

TikTok

TSMC

Vivo

X (Twitter)

Xiaomi

