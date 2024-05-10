Global Desktop PC Market Forecast, 2024-2028: Shipment Destination and Customer Type, with Insights into Current and Future Development Trends

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Desktop PC Market Forecast, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers forecasts for global PC and desktop PC shipment volumes from 2024 to 2028, including a breakdown by shipment destination and customer type, along with insights into current and future industry development trends.



The global desktop PC industry witnessed a significant downturn in 2023, with shipments totaling 67.927 million units, marking an 11.6% decrease from 2022. Despite resolving excess inventory in the desktop PC supply chain and achieving healthier inventory levels, the market remained impacted by sluggish global economic conditions and high inflation rates, leading to sustained weak consumer demand for PC products. Nevertheless, the global desktop PC market is expected to rebound in 2024.



List of Topics Covered:

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2024-2028

Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by shipment destination and by CPU connector type for the period 2020-2024

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2024-2028

Analyst insights on current and future development trends of the global desktop PC industry

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet) Shipment Volume, 2020-2028

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2020-2028

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2020-2028

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2020-2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2020-2024

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2022-2Q 2024

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

