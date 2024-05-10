Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $155 Billion by 2032, Driven by Escalating Demand for Secure and Dependable Wireless Communication Systems

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Report by Type, Offering, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wireless broadband in public safety market was valued at US$ 27.4 billion in 2023, is forecasted to surge to an impressive US$ 155.2 billion by 2032

This notable growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.25% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032, is attributed to the escalating demand for secure and dependable wireless communication systems among public safety personnel.





Advancements in wireless broadband technology, including the proliferation of Long-Term Evolution (LTE), satellite communications, and dedicated public safety networks, have significantly transformed the public safety landscape. These technologies enable first responders to access vital data and voice communications swiftly, thereby enhancing situational awareness and improving emergency response times. An increase in the adoption of wireless broadband solutions has been observed due to the urgent need for real-time data transfer and seamless communication during times of natural disasters and similar crises.



Public Safety: A Priority Agenda



The market's expansion is also fuelled by government policies globally, advocating for reinforced public safety measures. These initiatives are fostering the adoption of advanced communication technologies, underlined by security, interoperability, and reliability. Consequently, wireless broadband is becoming indispensable for applications such as video surveillance, automatic vehicle tracking, and real-time incident management, among others.



Technological Innovations: A Key Driver



Significant technological breakthroughs, including the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and enhanced LTE capabilities for mission-critical operations, are propelling the market forward. Additionally, the rising integration of GPS tracking and mapping across various public safety applications is contributing significantly to market growth.



Market Segmentation Insights



The report delineates the wireless broadband in public safety market across diverse segments. It outlines the market's performance in terms of type, offering, application, end user, and region, providing an extensive analysis for market participants to comprehend key trends and forecasts.



Regional Outlook and Leaders



North America emerged as the dominant region in the wireless broadband in public safety market, with the United States and Canada being key contributors. This is ascribed to the heightened necessity for robust communication networks tailored for emergency response teams, compounded by climbing occurrences of natural disasters.



Competitive Landscape



The report also sheds light on a comprehensive competitive analysis of the marketplace, highlighting pivotal market players. The landscape reflects an array of companies that are key enablers and innovators driving the industry's growth through continuous technological advancements and deployment of new-age solutions in public safety.



Forward Look



In conclusion, the global wireless broadband in public safety market is on a trajectory of significant growth, driven by the deployment of cutting-edge technologies, governmental emphasis on public safety, and the sector's innate requirement for efficient communication systems. Stakeholders can anticipate an expansive market scale by the year 2032, highlighting the compelling need for wireless broadband in bolstering public safety infrastructure across the globe.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $155.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corporation

