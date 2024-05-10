United States Polystyrene Foam Manufacturing Industry Report 2024: As Demand from Downstream Industries Returns Post Pandemic, Market Revenue will Grow

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polystyrene Foam Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Manufacturers create polystyrene foam for various products, including insulation, food packaging containers and single-use tableware, like plates and cups. Through 2023, industry revenue is expected to strengthen at a CAGR of 3.0% to $13.3 billion, despite an expected 3.5% contraction in 2023 as demand from construction markets sharply declines.

Profit has been volatile over the current period, overwhelmed by rising prices in oil and plastic. For most of the period, downstream buyers, like manufacturers, food service establishments and construction companies, have increased demand for polystyrene foam. Even so, the pandemic curtailed growth, halting spending and construction activity entirely.

This industry produces a wide range of polystyrene foam products that include the following: expanded polystyrene (EPS) for food containers and cups; foam ice chests and other packaging; and insulation goods. The industry's products are used by a wide range of downstream industries in the construction, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
  • Reynolds Group Holdings Inc.
  • Dart Container Corp

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmke4b

