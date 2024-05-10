United States Automobile Wholesaling Industry Research 2024: Going Green - Rising Oil Prices will Support Increased Consumer Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Wholesaling in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The industry creates an efficient marketplace for selling new and used automobiles, light trucks, SUVs, heavy trucks, motorcycles, trailers, buses and motor homes. Motor vehicle parts or tire sellers are not included in this industry. Through 2023, wholesalers' performance is volatile and mixed. New car sales, a strong indicator of performance in the consumer market segment, were weak.
At the same time, business sentiment was strong for some years, supporting larger vehicle wholesaling. COVID-19 supply-side shocks in 2020 curtailed industry demand and purchases, leading industry revenue to decline at a CAGR of 4.1% to $677.1 billion through 2023. Similarly, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is expected to decline to 2.4%, as revenue declines less sharply at 1.4% in 2023 alone.
Companies in this industry wholesale a wide range of new and used vehicles, including automobiles, light trucks, motor homes, heavy-duty trucks, trailers and motorcycles. Automobile wholesalers do not sell motor vehicle parts or tires.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Ford Motor Co
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Stellantis N.V.
- General Motors Company
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7ws0i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.