United States Laboratory Supply Wholesaling Industry Research Report 2024: Testing, Testing - Volatile Economic Trends Lead to Minimal Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Supply Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Laboratory supply wholesaling revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.0% over the past five years to $27.2 billion, including a marginal increase of 0.1% in 2023 alone. Downstream markets, including the Laboratory Testing Services industry and the Scientific Research and Development industry, have also grown, contributing to rising demand for laboratory equipment and supplies.

But profit has declined to 4.8% of revenue. The economy has been highly volatile over the past five years, mostly because of COVID-19, which led to a reduction in the US GDP in 2020 and a strong expansion of the economy in 2021. The economy continued to grow moderately in 2022, but is experiencing uncertainty in 2023, mostly because of high interest rates.

Operators in the Laboratory Supply Wholesaling industry engage in the wholesale distribution of laboratory, scientific and school equipment and supplies. This industry excludes wholesalers that predominantly distribute medical, hospital and dental equipment and supplies.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

School Specialty Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9aygu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.