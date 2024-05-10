United States Video Streaming Services Market Research Report 2024: Market is Likely to Become More Saturated as Participation Continues to Bloom

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Video Streaming Services industry has boomed as entertainment is delivered to viewers in new and innovative ways. These services allow consumers to watch videos via the internet instead of a traditional cable TV subscription. Operators generate revenue through video-on-demand transactions and paid advertising.

Through 2023, more households have a video streaming subscription instead of a traditional TV service. Companies in this industry provide infrastructure for customers to watch videos via the internet. Video streaming services generate revenue through paid subscriptions, video-on-demand transactions and paid advertising. This industry does not include subscription-based pornography sites or other companies that do not primarily host on-demand videos as their core function, such as Facebook or Twitter.





