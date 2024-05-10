US Music Streaming Services Industry Research 2024: Queued Up!!! - Increased Internal Competition will Affect Industry Profit Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Streaming Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Music Streaming Services industry has become one of the fastest growing domestic industries over the past decade. This demand spurred innovation in the early 2000s and 2010s, leading to the creation of major competing enterprises that characterize the industry today. These brands have benefited from first-to-market access, enabling them to build a significant user base in a short period of time. Still, competition has intensified in recent years, driven by substantial revenue growth since the industry's conception.

Therefore, industry revenue has increased at an expected CAGR of 9.9% to reach an estimated $17.7 billion in 2023, when revenue is set to grow 4.8%. Companies in this industry provide infrastructure for customers to listen to music via the internet. Music streaming services generate revenue through ad-support and paid subscription music services.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Spotify Technology S.A.

Alphabet Inc.

Sirius Xm Radio Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Apple Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51c45f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.