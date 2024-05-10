United States CRM System Providers Industry Report 2024 Featuring Salesforce.com, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRM System Providers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CRM System Providers industry has grown expansively as more and more companies have invested in software to improve and optimize their business processes. Prior to 2020, high corporate profit and low interest rates encouraged capital investment among businesses, including introducing customer relationship management (CRM) software to operations. In 2020, the pandemic significantly reduced corporate profit and private investment levels, constraining the bulk of the US economy.
Fortunately for the industry, the pandemic also prompted businesses to introduce or enhance online operations, bolstering demand for industry software. The prominence of remote work led to the percentage of business conducted online to boom, in-turn enabling CRM companies to prosper. Industry revenue is expected to increase at an annualized rate of 8.7% to $46.2 billion over the five years to 2023, including an increase of just 0.5% in 2023, as profit winds down to 18.2%.
This industry develops software or platforms for customer relationship management (CRM). CRM is a widely implemented strategy for managing a company's interactions with customers, clients and sales prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- Sap Se
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
