BitFuFu Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results on May 20, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on May 20, 2024.

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 20, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8900c6165a8f47c6be0836f1394524c5

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received early investment from Bitmain, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains Bitmain’s sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

