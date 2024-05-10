Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market To Reach USD 12.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The use of novel therapies and treatment strategies has encouraged significant developments for PAH.

The global market for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is centered on advancing, manufacturing, and disseminating therapies designed to address this chronic and progressive ailment characterized by elevated blood pressure in the lung arteries. If left unmanaged, PAH can culminate in right heart failure, underscoring the importance of effective treatment strategies involving a combination of medications and interventions. Market growth is propelled by heightened awareness of PAH, advancements in treatment modalities, and the uptick in healthcare spending. Moreover, developing targeted therapies and combination treatments has significantly bolstered market expansion.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of the disease and heightened awareness among patients and healthcare providers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PAH's global prevalence is estimated to range from 15 to 50 cases per million population, with a higher incidence in developed nations. Moreover, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) reports that PAH affects approximately 500 to 1,000 new patients annually in the United States alone. This upward trend in PAH prevalence is primarily attributed to factors such as an aging population, greater awareness of the disease, and advancements in diagnostic techniques.

Another significant driver of the PAH market is the emergence of novel therapies targeting new pathways and mechanisms of action. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been several recent approvals of new PAH treatments, such as Uptravi (selexipag) and Orenitram (treprostinil), which have broadened the available treatment options for patients. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on developing combination therapies, which involve concurrently using multiple drugs with distinct mechanisms of action to enhance treatment efficacy. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that combination therapy has improved exercise capacity, functional class, and survival rates among PAH patients.

Segmentation Overview:

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market has been segmented into drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) registered a significant market share in 2023.

Based on drug class segmentation, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market includes Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators, Prostacyclin Analogs, and Calcium Channel Blockers.

In 2023, the Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) accounted for the largest segment. Bosentan and ambrisentan, have been widely used in treating PAH for several years and have established a strong market presence. These drugs work by blocking the effects of endothelin, a potent vasoconstrictor that plays a vital role in the pathogenesis of PAH.

The oral route of administration registered a significant market share in 2023

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market is segmented by route of administration into oral, inhaled, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes. In 2023, the oral route of administration accounted for the largest segment.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Highlights:

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032.

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension has triggered market developments.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for PAH in the near future. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, the region accounts for more than 60% of the world's population and has a significant burden of cardiovascular diseases, including PAH.

Some prominent players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report include United Therapeutics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Liquidia Technologies, Inc., Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

