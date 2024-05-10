Global Digital Workplace Market Analysis 2024-2028 by Component, Application and Region - Drivers, Challenges, Trends, Key Players, Customer Landscape

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Workplace Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital workplace market is forecasted to grow by USD 76.22 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by reduced hardware cost for enterprises, increasing number of internet users via devices, and growing focus of employees for greater flexibility in terms of work-life balance by using digital workplace solution. The study identifies the rising adoption of BYOD in SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the digital workplace market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of 5G and advanced technologies and growing adoption of desktop-as-a-service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the digital workplace market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global digital workplace market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Leading Players Profiled

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

Capgemini Service SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infosys Ltd.

Kissflow Inc.

Kyndryl Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mphasis Ltd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Trianz

Unisys Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

Zensar Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

