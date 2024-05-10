Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis Report 2024-2032

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Report by Type, Operational Model, Service Type, Subscribers, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size reached US$ 78.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 139.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.62% during 2023-2032.
Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) refer to the wireless services providers that do not own the network infrastructure but instead buy network capacity from existing MNOs to deliver services to their users. They work on various operational modes such as full MVNO, reseller, service operator, etc. Mobile virtual network operators focus on specific segments in the market, offering customized plans for them. Compared to mobile network operators (MNOs), they provide lower prices and greater advantages because there is no need for a sizable workforce or significant investment to create and maintain networks.
The inflating need for communication-based services with better network facilities is primarily driving the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Additionally, the elevating popularity of digital services, including cloud-based solutions, machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, mobile money, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of numerous innovative government policies, such as the European government's Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy which aims to provide better network service access for consumers and promote digital services across Europe, is also fueling the demand for MVNOs.
Furthermore, the implementation of several regulatory frameworks that allow the co-existence of MVNOs with MNOs is creating a positive outlook for the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for cost-effective wireless network services for day-to-day requirements like OTT streaming, video conferences, online gaming, etc., is further catalyzing the growth of the MVNO market.
Moreover, increasing advancements in LTE infrastructures, which provide services such as VoLTE, ViLTE, and VoWiFi, are positively influencing the global market. Numerous other factors, including the escalating popularity of embedded SIM cards and extensive investments in 5G MVNO technology to offer efficient communication services with low latency, are expected to bolster the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market over the forecast period.
Companies Featured
- Airvoice Wireless
- Amdocs
- Asahi Net Inc.
- Boost Mobile
- FreedomPop
- Friendi Mobile
- Kajeet Inc.
- Kddi Corporation
- Lebara
- Lycamobile
- Tracfone Wireless Inc
- Virgin Media Business
