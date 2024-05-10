North America Glue-Laminated Timber Industry Report 2024-2032: Non-corrosive, Eco-friendly, Durable and Lightweight Characteristics Spurs Adoption

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Report by End-Use (Floor Beams, Window and Door Header, Trusses and Supporting Columns, Roof Beams, and Others), Application (New Construction, Replacement), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American glue-laminated timber market has marked a significant milestone, reaching 429,600 Cubic Metres in 2023, indicating a promising growth trajectory. Forecasts suggest that by 2032, the market volume will ascend to 439,100 Cubic Metres, showcasing the material's growing popularity and application across a variety of construction sectors.





Glue-laminated timber, commonly known as glulam, is recognized for its aesthetic appeal as well as structural integrity. The product's non-corrosive, eco-friendly, durable and lightweight characteristics make it an excellent choice for a broad range of architectural and structural uses, including columns, beams, headers, and trusses. The North American market has been bolstered by an uptick in residential and commercial construction activities, where glulam's unique properties lend themselves to innovative architectural designs. Additionally, renovation and remodelling projects are increasingly incorporating glulam for distinct structural transformations.

Technological Advances and Environmental Considerations



Technological innovations in engineered wood products, in tandem with glue-laminated timber, like cross-laminated timber, have played a significant role in market expansion. Engineers and architects are now able to utilize these materials in more complex and varied building designs, fuelling market growth. Environmental concerns have also catalyzed a shift away from traditional natural timber towards engineered wood products, further driving glue-laminated timber demand. As eco-conscious practices take precedence in construction, the market is positioned to see a sustained rise in the adoption of glulam.

Comprehensive Market Insights



The market research provides a granular analysis of glue-laminated timber's current trends, challenges, and driving factors. A thorough evaluation includes end-use applications ranging from floor beams to roof beams and replacement structures. The report also encapsulates value chain analysis, key regional insights, and government regulations shaping the market landscape.

Geographical and Segmental Analysis



The study investigates key regions within North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering a nuanced understanding of the market's geographical distribution and potential.

Strategic Implications



The findings of this market research are pivotal for stakeholders within the glue-laminated timber industry. They provide a comprehensive backdrop against which businesses can align their strategies to capture growth and navigate the evolving landscape of the construction sector. Investors, industry players, and sector analysts will find the report's extensive market insights invaluable in making informed decisions and gaining a competitive edge in their respective domains.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2023 429.6 Thousand Cubic Metres Forecasted Market Value by 2032 439.1 Thousand Cubic Metres Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.2% Regions Covered North America



