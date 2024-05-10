Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services: Global Market to Experience 17.46% CAGR During 2023-2028, Primarily Driven by the Increasing Use in Sports Analytics

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Wearable Entertainment Devices and Services Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart wearable entertainment devices and services market is forecasted to grow by USD 16.00 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.46% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising digitization of the global economy, and the development of miniaturized electronic components. The study identifies the increasing use of smart wearable devices in sports analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the smart wearable entertainment devices and services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing organic and inorganic strategies and the emergence of slam technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the smart wearable entertainment devices and services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The smart wearable entertainment devices and services market is segmented as below:

By Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Smartwatches

Smart glasses

Wearable gaming devices

Other

By Geographical Landscape



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Companied Featured

Adidas AG

Alphabet Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Owlet Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sensoria Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vuzix Corp.

Withings France SA

Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



