Global Online Music Streaming Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smart Devices and Internet Penetration

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Music Streaming Market Report by Service, Revenue Model, Platform, Content Type, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Projections indicate that the market, which stood at US$ 19.7 billion in 2023, is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 40.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.37%. This growth is underpinned by the proliferation of smart devices and the increasing accessibility of high-speed internet globally.







Technological innovations and the integration of music streaming services with various platforms have been influential in catalyzing market growth. The advent of intelligent personal assistants, like Amazon's Alexa and Google Cast, has enabled consumers to enjoy hands-free control over their music streaming experience. Such seamless functionality, coupled with the burgeoning adoption of smart homes, has propelled the demand for these services.



Trends and Consumer Preferences Shaping the Market



The market is further energized by the shifting consumer preference toward mobile devices, the omnipresence of the internet, and a vibrant media and entertainment industry. On-demand music services are increasingly becoming the norm, with consumers expecting instant access to vast repertoires of songs across multiple devices. Moreover, the convergence of streaming services and social media platforms has facilitated a collaborative and social dimension to music consumption, allowing for the creation and sharing of playlists and broadening the outreach for emerging artists.



Service Innovations and Strategic Market Offerings



Streaming platforms continue to innovate, offering user-friendly applications replete with diverse content including music and podcast selections. To enhance market penetration, digital service providers are rolling out attractive subscription models, including premium plans and promotional offerings, aimed at captivating a broader audience and incentivizing loyalty.



Market Breakdown and Regional Insights



The market report segments the global online music streaming industry based on various criteria, including service, revenue model, platform, content type, and end user. A regional analysis delves into the market landscape across key areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insightful data and forecasts.



Industry's Competitive Arena



The online music streaming market boasts a competitive spectrum of key players, all of which are dedicated to refining the listening experience and expanding their user bases through strategic initiatives and service enhancements.



In conclusion, the report on the global online music streaming market indicates a dynamic and evolving industry landscape, with significant growth prospects over the coming decade as a result of technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and strategic market offerings.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $40.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc

ANGHAMI

Apple Inc.

Gamma Gaana Ltd. (The Times Group)

iHeartMedia Inc.

Musixmatch

Saavn Media Pvt Ltd.

SoundCloud Ltd.

Spotify AB

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

