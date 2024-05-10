North America Beer Market Report 2024-2032: Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcohol Content, Flavour, Distribution Channel Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Beer Market Report by Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcohol Content, Flavour, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America beer market size reached US$ 180.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 269.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2032.



Beer is an alcoholic beverage which is widely preferred across the globe. It is made with hops, water and various cereal grains, such as wheat, rice, corn, and rye. The mixture of these ingredients is fermented by adding yeast, which feeds on sugar, and multiplies while producing carbon dioxide and ethanol. When consumed in a controlled manner, beer helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack. Apart from this, it is also beneficial in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and preventing ulcers.







The North America beer market is currently being driven by several factors. The easy consumption of beer, without dilution or addition of any flavoring substances, supports the on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers in the region. Moreover, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, peach and lemon, has enhanced the existing taste of beer, thereby catering to the different preferences of the consumers. Additionally, the introduction of specialty beers which are generally brewed to a classic style with the help of different flavors, including honey, hot pepper, smoke, ginger and sweet potatoes, are also stimulating the market growth.

Furthermore, several manufacturers in the region are using high-quality ingredients and special brewing techniques to produce premium beers for better drinking experience. In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among the consumers coupled with the availability of low or no-alcohol beers has positively influenced the demand for beer in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America beer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America beer market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America beer market?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of packaging?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of production?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of alcohol content?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of flavour?

What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America beer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America beer industry?

What is the structure of the North America beer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America beer industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America beer industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $180.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $269.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered North America

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product Type

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Market by Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Market by Production

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Market by Alcohol Content

High

Low

Alcohol Free

Market by Flavour

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqt4ry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment