Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONACO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).

I.    PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

  • Q1 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $94.2 million ($0.79 per share).
  • Q1 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $75.2 million ($0.63 per share).
  • Q1 2024 liquidity of $1,106.0 million2.

II.    OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE3 - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

  • 97% and 80% of the containership fleet4 fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively.
  • Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.4 years5.
  • Entered into more than 30 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2023 earnings release.

III.    SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Disposals

  • Conclusion of the sale of the following dry bulk vessels:

- m/v Pegasus built in 2011 with a 56,726 DWT capacity.

- m/v Merida built in 2012 with a 56,670 DWT capacity.

- m/v Alliance built in 2012 with a 33,751 DWT capacity.

- m/v Konstantinos built in 2012 with a 32,178 DWT capacity.

Net sale proceeds after debt repayment amounted to $26.2 million.

  • Agreement for the sale of the dry bulk vessel:

- m/v Adventure built in 2011 with a 33,755 DWT capacity (expected conclusion of sale within Q2 2024). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $7.1 million.

Vessel Acquisitions

  • Conclusion of the acquisition of the 2011-built, 180,643 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Miracle (ex. Iron Miracle).
  • Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 181,415 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Frontier Unity (tbr. Frontier) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).
  • Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 179,895 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Lowlands Prosperity (tbr. Prosper) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).

IV.    DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

  • Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:

- 33 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.

- 21 Kamsarmax vessels.

  • Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:

- 28 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.

- 8 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.

  • Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 6 months, respectively.

V.    LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

  • Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).
  • Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.
  • Growing leasing platform, having funded 24 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, for a total amount of approximately $258 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

VI.    DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2024, to holders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2024.
  • On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2024 to holders of record as of April 12, 2024.
  • Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2 Including our share of cash amounting to $0.5 million held by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, “York Capital”), margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $2.2 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $17.7 million and $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities as of March 31, 2024.
3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.
4 Calculated on a TEU basis.
5 As of May 9, 2024.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $94 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1.1 billion.

In the containership sector, charter rates have seen significant improvement from the end of last year. Demolition has fallen to levels below what was experienced during the first quarter of 2023. Although cargo volumes have generally improved, the Red Sea disruption is the main reason for the improved charter market.

We have proactively secured employment for 97% and 80% of our containership fleet for 2024 and 2025, respectively, generating contracted revenues of $2.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.4 years.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we have agreed to acquire two more capesize vessels and accepted delivery of one similar-sized ship. In total, we have acquired five capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 and a half years and disposed of a total of 10 smaller sized ships with an average age of 14 years.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis, while the trading platform is commercially managing a fleet of 54 ships. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the dry bulk sector, which has been a strategic decision for us.

With regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing, having concluded leasing transactions for 24 ships in total, on the back of a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.”

 
Financial Summary
 
  Three-month period ended
March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2023
  2024
      
     
Voyage revenue $248,769  $470,172
Accrued charter revenue (1) $(2,265) $761
Amortization of time-charter assumed $49  $38
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $246,553  $470,971
Income from investments in leaseback vessels $-  $5,258
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $46,533  $75,243
Weighted Average number of shares 122,531,273  118,628,891
Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $0.38  $0.63
     
Net Income $148,864  $102,672
Net Income available to common stockholders $141,560  $94,180
Weighted Average number of shares 122,531,273  118,628,891
Earnings per share $1.16  $0.79

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.
(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

  Three-month period ended
March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2023  2024 
      
Net Income$148,864 $102,672 
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595) (7,681)
Non-Controlling Interest 291  (811)
Net Income available to common stockholders 141,560  94,180 
Accrued charter revenue (2,265) 761 
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 1,408  1,698 
Amortization of Time charter assumed 49  38 
Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) 48  (439)
Gain on sale of vessels, net (89,068) (993)
Loss on vessel held for sale 2,350  - 
Loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York Capital included in equity loss on investments 2,029  - 
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 974  182 
Gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1) (10,552) (22,057)
Other non-cash items -  1,873 
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders$46,533 $75,243 
Adjusted Earnings per Share$0.38 $0.63 
Weighted average number of shares 122,531,273  118,628,891 


Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York Capital included in equity loss on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.
Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 107.9 and 112.7 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 57.0 third party dry-bulk vessels (10.9 third party dry-bulk vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023). As of May 10, 2024, CBI charters-in 54 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we sold the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus with an aggregate DWT capacity of 246,151 and took delivery of the dry-bulk vessel Miracle with a DWT of 180,643. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessel Miner with a DWT of 32,300.

As of March 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,820 and 10,143 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, Three-month period ended
March 31,
    Percentage
except percentages) 2023   2024   Change Change
           
           
Voyage revenue$248.8  $470.2  $221.4  89.0
%
Income from investments in leaseback vessels -   5.3   5.3  n.m.
Voyage expenses (31.6)  (95.4)  63.8  n.m.
Charter-in hire expenses (12.4)  (144.3)  131.9  n.m.
Voyage expenses – related parties (3.2)  (3.6)  0.4  12.5
%
Vessels’ operating expenses (67.7)  (59.7)  (8.0) (11.8%)
General and administrative expenses (4.4)  (5.2)  0.8  18.2
Management and agency fees – related parties (15.2)  (14.6)  (0.6) (3.9%)
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.4)  (1.7)  0.3  21.4
%
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4.7)  (5.6)  0.9  19.1
%
Depreciation (41.1)  (40.5)  (0.6) (1.5%)
Gain on sale of vessels, net 89.1   1.0   (88.1) (98.9%)
Loss on vessel held for sale (2.4)  -   (2.4) n.m.
Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) 1.3   (2.4)  (3.7) n.m.
Interest income 6.7   8.3   1.6  23.9
%
Interest and finance costs (36.9)  (33.0)  (3.9) (10.6%)
Income / (Loss) from equity method investments (1.4)  -   (1.4) n.m.
Other 2.6   0.6   (2.0) (76.9%)
Gain on derivative instruments 22.8   23.3   0.5  2.2
%
Net Income$148.9  $102.7      
           
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) Three-month period ended
March 31,
    Percentage
 2023   2024   Change Change
           
Voyage revenue$248.8  $470.2  $221.4  89.0
%
Accrued charter revenue (2.3)  0.8   3.1  n.m.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1)$246.5  $471.0  $224.5  91.1
%
           
          
Vessels’ operational data Three-month period ended
March 31,
    Percentage
 2023   2024   Change Change
           
Average number of vessels 112.7   107.9   (4.8) (4.3%)
Ownership days 10,143   9,820   (323) (3.2%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 9   2   (7)  

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 89.0%, or $221.4 million, to $470.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $248.8 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry-bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and by one dry bulk vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2023, partly off-set by revenue not earned by three container vessels and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and six dry bulk vessels sold during the first quarter of 2024.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 91.1%, or $224.5 million, to $471.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $246.5 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was a positive amount of $0.8 million and a negative amount of $2.3 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $5.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the first quarter of 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $95.4 million and $31.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $144.3 million and $12.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.6 million and $3.2 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $59.7 million and $67.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,075 and $6,672 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million and $4.4 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $11.3 million and $10.6 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $3.5 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $3.3 million and $4.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by four and three related agents, respectively, in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $1.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.6 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, six vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $40.5 million and $41.1 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress and Konstantinos, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, and from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Merida, Alliance and Pegasus. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a net gain of $89.1 million from the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022) and the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Miner.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

As of March 31, 2024, the dry-bulk vessel Adventure continues to be classified as a vessel held for sale (initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2023), but no loss on vessel held for sale was recorded, since the vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded her carrying value. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the dry-bulk vessel Taibo was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.4 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $8.3 million and $6.7 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $33.0 million and $36.9 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $0.04 million (loss of $1.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023) representing our share of the loss in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of March 31, 2024 and 2023 two and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which nil and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain on Derivative Instruments

As of March 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $71.1 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, a net gain of $5.4 million has been included in OCI and a net gain of $23.3 million has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended
March 31,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2023  2024 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 37.3  138.0 
Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities 191.3  34.6 
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (94.6) (28.0)


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased by $100.7 million to $138.0 million, from $37.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), the increased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, to the decreased payments for interest (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and to the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $34.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus; partly off-set by (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Miracle, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $191.3 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Miner, (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $28 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (a) $9.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $111.5 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $94.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $74.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $322.8 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (b) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $969.8 million, $17.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $2.2 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2024, our liquidity stood at approximately $1,106.0 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $0.5 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities.

Debt-free vessels

As of May 9, 2024, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name  Year
Built		 TEU/DWT
Capacity		 
Containerships       
KURE 1996  7,403  
MAERSK KOWLOON 2005  7,471  
ETOILE 2005  2,556  
MICHIGAN 2008  1,300  
ARKADIA 2001  1,550  
Dry Bulk Vessels       
ADVENTURE 2011  33,755  
        

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 50 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 39 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,900,000 DWT (including one vessel that we have agreed to sell and two vessels we have agreed to acquire). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of May 9, 2024, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

 Vessel NameChartererYear BuiltCapacity (TEU)Current Daily Charter Rate(1) (U.S. dollars)Expiration of Charter(2)
1TRITONEvergreen201614,424(*)March 2026
2TITAN(i)Evergreen201614,424(*)April 2026
3TALOS(i)Evergreen201614,424(*)July 2026
4TAURUS(i)Evergreen201614,424(*)August 2026
5THESEUS(i)Evergreen201614,424(*)August 2026
6YM TRIUMPH(i)Yang Ming202012,690(*)May 2030
7YM TRUTH(i)Yang Ming202012,690(*)May 2030
8YM TOTALITY(i)Yang Ming202012,690(*)July 2030
9YM TARGET(i)Yang Ming202112,690(*)November 2030
10YM TIPTOP(i)Yang Ming202112,690(*)March 2031
11CAPE AKRITASMSC201611,01033,000August 2031
12CAPE TAINAROMSC201711,01033,000April 2031
13CAPE KORTIAMSC201711,01033,000August 2031
14CAPE SOUNIOMSC201711,01033,000April 2031
15CAPE ARTEMISIOHapag Lloyd/(*)201711,01036,650/(*) March 2030(3)
16ZIM SHANGHAIZIM20069,46972,700July 2025
17ZIM YANTIANZIM20069,46972,700June 2025
18YANTIANCOSCO20069,469(*)April 2026
19COSCO HELLASCOSCO20069,469(*)July 2026
20BEIJINGCOSCO20069,469(*)June 2026
21MSC AZOVMSC20149,40335,300December 2026
22MSC AMALFIMSC20149,40335,300March 2027
23MSC AJACCIOMSC20149,40335,300February 2027
24MSC ATHENSMSC20138,82735,300January 2026
25MSC ATHOSMSC20138,82735,300February 2026
26VALORHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)April 2030(4)
27VALUEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)April 2030(5)
28VALIANTHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)June 2030(6)
29VALENCEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)July 2030(7)
30VANTAGEHapag Lloyd/(*)20138,82732,400/(*)September 2030(8)
31NAVARINOMSC/(*)20108,53131,000/(*)March 2029(9)
32KLEVENMSC19968,04441,500November 2026
33KOTKAMSC19968,04441,500December 2026
34MAERSK KOWLOONMaersk20057,47118,500August 2025
35KUREMSC19967,40341,500July 2026
36METHONIMaersk20036,72446,500August 2026
37PORTO CHELIMaersk20016,71230,075June 2026
38ZIM TAMPAZIM20006,64845,000July 2025
39ZIM VIETNAMZIM20036,64453,000October 2025
40ZIM AMERICAZIM20036,64453,000October 2025
41ARIES(*)20046,49258,500March 2026
42ARGUS(*)20046,49258,500April 2026
43PORTO KAGIOMaersk20025,90828,822June 2026
44GLEN CANYONZIM20065,64262,500June 2025
45PORTO GERMENOMaersk20025,57028,822June 2026
46LEONIDIOMaersk20144,95714,200December 2024(10)
47KYPARISSIAMaersk20144,95714,200November 2024(10)
48MEGALOPOLISMaersk20134,95713,500July 2025(11)
49MARATHOPOLISMaersk20134,95713,500July 2025(11)
50GIALOVA(*)20094,578(*)March 2026(12)
51DYROSMaersk20084,57817,500February 2025
52NORFOLK (*)20094,259 (*)March 2025
53VULPECULAZIM20104,258Please refer to note 13May 2028(13)
54VOLANSHapag Lloyd20104,25821,750June 2024
55VIRGOMaersk20094,25821,500March 2025
56VELAZIM20094,258Please refer to note 14April 2028(14)
57ANDROUSA(*)20104,256(*)March 2026
58NEOKASTROCMA CGM20114,17839,000February 2027
59ULSANMaersk20024,13234,730January 2026
60POLAR BRASIL (i)Maersk20183,80019,700January 2025(15)
61LAKONIACOSCO20042,58626,500March 2025
62SCORPIUSHapag Lloyd20072,57217,750February 2026(16)
63ETOILE(*)20052,556 (*)June 2026
64AREOPOLISCOSCO20002,47426,500April 2025
65ARKADIASwire Shipping20011,55013,000March 2025
66MICHIGAN(*)20081,300(*)October 2025
67TRADER(*)/(*)20081,300(*)/(*)October 2026(17)
68LUEBECK(*)20011,078(*)April 2026


(1)Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.
(2)Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.
(3)Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(4)Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(5)Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(6)Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(7)Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(8)Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(9)Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate.
(10)Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000.
(11)Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.
(12)Gialova is currently undergoing her special survey, following which, it will commence a time charter with a leading liner company at an undisclosed rate for a period of about 22 to 24 months.
(13)Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(14)Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(15)Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.
(16)Scorpius is currently chartered at a daily rate of $17,750 until July 10, 2024. From this date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $16,500.
(17)Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
  
(i)Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.
(*)Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.

Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The tables below provide information, as of May 9, 2024 about our fleet of dry bulk vessels, including one vessel that we have agreed to sell and two vessels we have agreed to acquire.

 Vessel NameYear BuiltCapacity (DWT)
1FRONTIER UNITY (tbr. FRONTIER)(i)2012181,415
2MIRACLE2011180,643
3LOWLANDS PROSPERITY (tbr. PROSPER)(i)2012179,895
4DORADO2011179,842
5ENNA2011175,975
6AEOLIAN201283,478
7GRENETA201082,166
8HYDRUS201181,601
9PHOENIX201281,569
10BUILDER201281,541
11FARMER201281,541
12SAUVAN201079,700
13ROSE200876,619
14MERCHIA201563,800
15SEABIRD201663,553
16DAWN201863,530
17ORION201563,473
18DAMON201263,227
19ARYA201361,424
20TITAN I200958,090
21ERACLE201258,018
22PYTHIAS201058,018
23NORMA201058,018
24ORACLE200957,970
25CURACAO201157,937
26URUGUAY201157,937
27ATHENA201257,809
28SERENA201057,266
29LIBRA201056,729
30CLARA200856,557
31BERMONDI200955,469
32VERITY201237,163
33PARITY201237,152
34ACUITY201137,149
35EQUITY201337,071
36DISCOVERY201237,019
37BERNIS201134,627
38ADVENTURE(ii)201133,755
39RESOURCE201031,776

(i) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to acquire.        
(ii) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to sell.

 
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
   Three-months ended March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)  2023  2024 
   (Unaudited)
REVENUES:     
Voyage revenue $248,769 $470,172 
Income from investments in leaseback vessels  -  5,258 
Total revenues $248,769 $475,430 
      
EXPENSES:     
Voyage expenses  (31,631) (95,357)
Charter-in hire expenses  (12,405) (144,349)
Voyage expenses – related parties  (3,211) (3,634)
Vessels’ operating expenses  (67,674) (59,657)
General and administrative expenses  (4,366) (5,193)
Management and agency fees – related parties  (15,190) (14,647)
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component  (1,408) (1,698)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs  (4,701) (5,612)
Depreciation  (41,144) (40,501)
Gain on sale of vessels, net  89,068  993 
Loss on vessel held for sale  (2,350) - 
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)  1,269  (2,378)
Operating income $155,026 $103,397 
      
OTHER EXPENSES:     
Interest income $6,722 $8,313 
Interest and finance costs  (36,880) (32,950)
Income / (loss) from equity method investments  (1,361) 40 
Other  2,566  534 
Gain on derivative instruments  22,791  23,338 
Total other expenses $(6,162)$(725)
Net Income $148,864 $102,672 
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock  (7,595) (7,681)
Net (gain) / loss attributable to the non-controlling interest  291  (811)
Net Income available to common stockholders $141,560 $94,180 
      
      
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $1.16 $0.79 
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted  122,531,273  118,628,891 


 
COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024
ASSETS (Audited) (Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents$745,544 $832,195 
Restricted cash 10,645  68,822 
Margin deposits 13,748  2,215 
Short-term investments 17,492  17,719 
Investment in leaseback vessels, current 27,362  29,162 
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current 22,620  29,048 
Accounts receivable 50,684  60,564 
Inventories 61,266  65,551 
Due from related parties 4,119  2,694 
Fair value of derivatives 33,310  52,710 
Insurance claims receivable 18,458  17,242 
Vessels held for sale 40,307  9,486 
Time-charter assumed 405  199 
Accrued charter revenue 9,752  9,587 
Prepayments and other 61,949  58,664 
Total current assets$1,117,661 $1,255,858 
FIXED ASSETS, NET:    
Vessels and advances, net 3,446,797  3,392,376 
Total fixed assets, net$3,446,797 $3,392,376 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:    
Equity method investments$552 $592 
Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current 191,674  203,429 
Deferred charges, net 72,801  71,720 
Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels) 39,211  38,864 
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current 19,482  8,877 
Operating leases, right-of-use assets 284,398  261,853 
Accounts receivable, non-current 5,586  5,161 
Restricted cash 69,015  68,810 
Fair value of derivatives, non-current 28,639  33,909 
Accrued charter revenue, non-current 10,937  8,651 
Time-charter assumed, non-current 269  220 
Total assets$5,287,022 $5,350,320 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current portion of long-term debt$347,027 $337,050 
Finance lease liability 2,684  2,711 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 160,993  162,491 
Accounts payable 46,769  60,564 
Due to related parties 3,172  2,484 
Accrued liabilities 39,521  33,104 
Unearned revenue 52,177  45,480 
Fair value of derivatives 3,050  3,778 
Other current liabilities 7,377  8,196 
Total current liabilities$662,770 $655,858 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Long-term debt, net of current portion$1,999,193 $1,998,597 
Finance lease liability, net of current portion 23,877  23,195 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 114,063  90,351 
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion 11,194  11,752 
Unearned revenue, net of current portion 27,352  24,828 
Other non-current liabilities 9,184  14,002 
Total non-current liabilities$2,184,863 $2,162,725 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary$629 $604 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Preferred stock$- $- 
Common stock 13  13 
Treasury stock (120,095) (120,095)
Additional paid-in capital 1,435,294  1,440,679 
Retained earnings 1,045,932  1,126,413 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,387  26,815 
Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity$2,382,531 $2,473,825 
Non-controlling interest 56,229  57,308 
Total stockholders’ equity 2,438,760  2,531,133 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,287,022 $5,350,320 