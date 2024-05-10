Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONACO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).



I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q1 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $94.2 million ($0.79 per share).

Q1 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders 1 of $75.2 million ($0.63 per share).

of $75.2 million ($0.63 per share). Q1 2024 liquidity of $1,106.0 million2.

II. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE3 - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

97% and 80% of the containership fleet 4 fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.4 years 5 .

. Entered into more than 30 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2023 earnings release.

III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY



Vessel Disposals

Conclusion of the sale of the following dry bulk vessels:

- m/v Pegasus built in 2011 with a 56,726 DWT capacity.

- m/v Merida built in 2012 with a 56,670 DWT capacity.

- m/v Alliance built in 2012 with a 33,751 DWT capacity.

- m/v Konstantinos built in 2012 with a 32,178 DWT capacity.



Net sale proceeds after debt repayment amounted to $26.2 million.

Agreement for the sale of the dry bulk vessel:

- m/v Adventure built in 2011 with a 33,755 DWT capacity (expected conclusion of sale within Q2 2024). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $7.1 million.

Vessel Acquisitions

Conclusion of the acquisition of the 2011-built, 180,643 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Miracle (ex. Iron Miracle).

Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 181,415 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Frontier Unity (tbr. Frontier) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).

Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 179,895 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Lowlands Prosperity (tbr. Prosper) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).



IV. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM



Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:

- 33 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.

- 21 Kamsarmax vessels.

Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:

- 28 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.

- 8 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.

Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 6 months, respectively.

V. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.

Growing leasing platform, having funded 24 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, for a total amount of approximately $258 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

VI. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2024, to holders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2024.

On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2024 to holders of record as of April 12, 2024.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

__________________________

1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including our share of cash amounting to $0.5 million held by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, “York Capital”), margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $2.2 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $17.7 million and $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities as of March 31, 2024.

3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

4 Calculated on a TEU basis.

5 As of May 9, 2024.





Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $94 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1.1 billion.

In the containership sector, charter rates have seen significant improvement from the end of last year. Demolition has fallen to levels below what was experienced during the first quarter of 2023. Although cargo volumes have generally improved, the Red Sea disruption is the main reason for the improved charter market.

We have proactively secured employment for 97% and 80% of our containership fleet for 2024 and 2025, respectively, generating contracted revenues of $2.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.4 years.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we have agreed to acquire two more capesize vessels and accepted delivery of one similar-sized ship. In total, we have acquired five capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 and a half years and disposed of a total of 10 smaller sized ships with an average age of 14 years.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis, while the trading platform is commercially managing a fleet of 54 ships. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the dry bulk sector, which has been a strategic decision for us.

With regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing, having concluded leasing transactions for 24 ships in total, on the back of a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.”

Financial Summary Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2023

2024 Voyage revenue $248,769 $470,172 Accrued charter revenue (1) $(2,265 ) $761 Amortization of time-charter assumed $49 $38 Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $246,553 $470,971 Income from investments in leaseback vessels $- $5,258 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $46,533 $75,243 Weighted Average number of shares 122,531,273 118,628,891 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $0.38 $0.63 Net Income $148,864 $102,672 Net Income available to common stockholders $141,560 $94,180 Weighted Average number of shares 122,531,273 118,628,891 Earnings per share $1.16 $0.79

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2023 2024 Net Income $ 148,864 $ 102,672 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,681 ) Non-Controlling Interest 291 (811 ) Net Income available to common stockholders 141,560 94,180 Accrued charter revenue (2,265 ) 761 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 1,408 1,698 Amortization of Time charter assumed 49 38 Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) 48 (439 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net (89,068 ) (993 ) Loss on vessel held for sale 2,350 - Loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York Capital included in equity loss on investments 2,029 - Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 974 182 Gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1) (10,552 ) (22,057 ) Other non-cash items - 1,873 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 46,533 $ 75,243 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.63 Weighted average number of shares 122,531,273 118,628,891



Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York Capital included in equity loss on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 107.9 and 112.7 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 57.0 third party dry-bulk vessels (10.9 third party dry-bulk vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023). As of May 10, 2024, CBI charters-in 54 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we sold the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus with an aggregate DWT capacity of 246,151 and took delivery of the dry-bulk vessel Miracle with a DWT of 180,643. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessel Miner with a DWT of 32,300.

As of March 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,820 and 10,143 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, Three-month period ended

March 31,

Percentage except percentages) 2023 2024 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 248.8 $ 470.2 $ 221.4 89.0

% Income from investments in leaseback vessels - 5.3 5.3 n.m. Voyage expenses (31.6 ) (95.4 ) 63.8 n.m. Charter-in hire expenses (12.4 ) (144.3 ) 131.9 n.m. Voyage expenses – related parties (3.2 ) (3.6 ) 0.4 12.5

% Vessels’ operating expenses (67.7 ) (59.7 ) (8.0 ) (11.8 %) General and administrative expenses (4.4 ) (5.2 ) 0.8 18.2 % Management and agency fees – related parties (15.2 ) (14.6 ) (0.6 ) (3.9 %) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.4 ) (1.7 ) 0.3 21.4

% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4.7 ) (5.6 ) 0.9 19.1

% Depreciation (41.1 ) (40.5 ) (0.6 ) (1.5 %) Gain on sale of vessels, net 89.1 1.0 (88.1 ) (98.9 %) Loss on vessel held for sale (2.4 ) - (2.4 ) n.m. Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) 1.3 (2.4 ) (3.7 ) n.m. Interest income 6.7 8.3 1.6 23.9

% Interest and finance costs (36.9 ) (33.0 ) (3.9 ) (10.6 %) Income / (Loss) from equity method investments (1.4 ) - (1.4 ) n.m. Other 2.6 0.6 (2.0 ) (76.9 %) Gain on derivative instruments 22.8 23.3 0.5 2.2

% Net Income $ 148.9 $ 102.7 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) Three-month period ended

March 31,

Percentage 2023 2024 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 248.8 $ 470.2 $ 221.4 89.0

% Accrued charter revenue (2.3 ) 0.8 3.1 n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 246.5 $ 471.0 $ 224.5 91.1

% Vessels’ operational data Three-month period ended

March 31,

Percentage 2023 2024 Change Change Average number of vessels 112.7 107.9 (4.8 ) (4.3 %) Ownership days 10,143 9,820 (323 ) (3.2 %) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 9 2 (7 )

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 89.0%, or $221.4 million, to $470.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $248.8 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry-bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and by one dry bulk vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2023, partly off-set by revenue not earned by three container vessels and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and six dry bulk vessels sold during the first quarter of 2024.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 91.1%, or $224.5 million, to $471.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $246.5 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was a positive amount of $0.8 million and a negative amount of $2.3 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $5.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the first quarter of 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $95.4 million and $31.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $144.3 million and $12.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.6 million and $3.2 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $59.7 million and $67.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,075 and $6,672 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million and $4.4 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $11.3 million and $10.6 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $3.5 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $3.3 million and $4.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by four and three related agents, respectively, in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $1.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.6 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, six vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $40.5 million and $41.1 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress and Konstantinos, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, and from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Merida, Alliance and Pegasus. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a net gain of $89.1 million from the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022) and the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Miner.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

As of March 31, 2024, the dry-bulk vessel Adventure continues to be classified as a vessel held for sale (initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2023), but no loss on vessel held for sale was recorded, since the vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded her carrying value. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the dry-bulk vessel Taibo was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.4 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $8.3 million and $6.7 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $33.0 million and $36.9 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $0.04 million (loss of $1.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023) representing our share of the loss in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of March 31, 2024 and 2023 two and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which nil and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain on Derivative Instruments

As of March 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $71.1 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, a net gain of $5.4 million has been included in OCI and a net gain of $23.3 million has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2023 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 37.3 138.0 Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities 191.3 34.6 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (94.6 ) (28.0 )



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased by $100.7 million to $138.0 million, from $37.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), the increased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, to the decreased payments for interest (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and to the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $34.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus; partly off-set by (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Miracle, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $191.3 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Miner, (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $28 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (a) $9.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $111.5 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $94.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $74.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $322.8 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (b) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $969.8 million, $17.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $2.2 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2024, our liquidity stood at approximately $1,106.0 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $0.5 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities.

Debt-free vessels

As of May 9, 2024, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU/DWT

Capacity Containerships KURE 1996 7,403 MAERSK KOWLOON 2005 7,471 ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 ARKADIA 2001 1,550 Dry Bulk Vessels ADVENTURE 2011 33,755

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of May 9, 2024, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year Built Capacity (TEU) Current Daily Charter Rate(1) (U.S. dollars) Expiration of Charter(2) 1 TRITON Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 YM TARGET(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 33,000 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2017 11,010 36,650/(*) March 2030(3) 16 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 July 2025 17 ZIM YANTIAN ZIM 2006 9,469 72,700 June 2025 18 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) April 2026 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) July 2026 20 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 (*) June 2026 21 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 December 2026 22 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 March 2027 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 February 2027 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 January 2026 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 February 2026 26 VALOR Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(4) 27 VALUE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(5) 28 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) June 2030(6) 29 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) July 2030(7) 30 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) September 2030(8) 31 NAVARINO MSC/(*) 2010 8,531 31,000/(*) March 2029(9) 32 KLEVEN MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 November 2026 33 KOTKA MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 December 2026 34 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 18,500 August 2025 35 KURE MSC 1996 7,403 41,500 July 2026 36 METHONI Maersk 2003 6,724 46,500 August 2026 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk 2001 6,712 30,075 June 2026 38 ZIM TAMPA ZIM 2000 6,648 45,000 July 2025 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 41 ARIES (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 March 2026 42 ARGUS (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 April 2026 43 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 28,822 June 2026 44 GLEN CANYON ZIM 2006 5,642 62,500 June 2025 45 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 28,822 June 2026 46 LEONIDIO Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024(10) 47 KYPARISSIA Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024(10) 48 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(11) 49 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(11) 50 GIALOVA (*) 2009 4,578 (*) March 2026(12) 51 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 17,500 February 2025 52 NORFOLK (*) 2009 4,259 (*) March 2025 53 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 Please refer to note 13 May 2028(13) 54 VOLANS Hapag Lloyd 2010 4,258 21,750 June 2024 55 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 21,500 March 2025 56 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 Please refer to note 14 April 2028(14) 57 ANDROUSA (*) 2010 4,256 (*) March 2026 58 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 39,000 February 2027 59 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 34,730 January 2026 60 POLAR BRASIL (i) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025(15) 61 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 26,500 March 2025 62 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd 2007 2,572 17,750 February 2026(16) 63 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) June 2026 64 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 26,500 April 2025 65 ARKADIA Swire Shipping 2001 1,550 13,000 March 2025 66 MICHIGAN (*) 2008 1,300 (*) October 2025 67 TRADER (*)/(*) 2008 1,300 (*)/(*) October 2026(17) 68 LUEBECK (*) 2001 1,078 (*) April 2026





(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts. (2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire. (3) Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (4) Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (5) Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (6) Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (7) Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (8) Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (9) Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate. (10) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000. (11) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500. (12) Gialova is currently undergoing her special survey, following which, it will commence a time charter with a leading liner company at an undisclosed rate for a period of about 22 to 24 months. (13) Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (14) Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (15) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000. (16) Scorpius is currently chartered at a daily rate of $17,750 until July 10, 2024. From this date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $16,500. (17) Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (i) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction. (*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.





Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List



The tables below provide information, as of May 9, 2024 about our fleet of dry bulk vessels, including one vessel that we have agreed to sell and two vessels we have agreed to acquire.

Vessel Name Year Built Capacity (DWT) 1 FRONTIER UNITY (tbr. FRONTIER)(i) 2012 181,415 2 MIRACLE 2011 180,643 3 LOWLANDS PROSPERITY (tbr. PROSPER)(i) 2012 179,895 4 DORADO 2011 179,842 5 ENNA 2011 175,975 6 AEOLIAN 2012 83,478 7 GRENETA 2010 82,166 8 HYDRUS 2011 81,601 9 PHOENIX 2012 81,569 10 BUILDER 2012 81,541 11 FARMER 2012 81,541 12 SAUVAN 2010 79,700 13 ROSE 2008 76,619 14 MERCHIA 2015 63,800 15 SEABIRD 2016 63,553 16 DAWN 2018 63,530 17 ORION 2015 63,473 18 DAMON 2012 63,227 19 ARYA 2013 61,424 20 TITAN I 2009 58,090 21 ERACLE 2012 58,018 22 PYTHIAS 2010 58,018 23 NORMA 2010 58,018 24 ORACLE 2009 57,970 25 CURACAO 2011 57,937 26 URUGUAY 2011 57,937 27 ATHENA 2012 57,809 28 SERENA 2010 57,266 29 LIBRA 2010 56,729 30 CLARA 2008 56,557 31 BERMONDI 2009 55,469 32 VERITY 2012 37,163 33 PARITY 2012 37,152 34 ACUITY 2011 37,149 35 EQUITY 2013 37,071 36 DISCOVERY 2012 37,019 37 BERNIS 2011 34,627 38 ADVENTURE(ii) 2011 33,755 39 RESOURCE 2010 31,776

(i) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to acquire.

(ii) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to sell.

Consolidated Statements of Income Three-months ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2024 (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 248,769 $ 470,172 Income from investments in leaseback vessels - 5,258 Total revenues $ 248,769 $ 475,430 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (31,631 ) (95,357 ) Charter-in hire expenses (12,405 ) (144,349 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (3,211 ) (3,634 ) Vessels’ operating expenses (67,674 ) (59,657 ) General and administrative expenses (4,366 ) (5,193 ) Management and agency fees – related parties (15,190 ) (14,647 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (1,408 ) (1,698 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4,701 ) (5,612 ) Depreciation (41,144 ) (40,501 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 89,068 993 Loss on vessel held for sale (2,350 ) - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 1,269 (2,378 ) Operating income $ 155,026 $ 103,397 OTHER EXPENSES: Interest income $ 6,722 $ 8,313 Interest and finance costs (36,880 ) (32,950 ) Income / (loss) from equity method investments (1,361 ) 40 Other 2,566 534 Gain on derivative instruments 22,791 23,338 Total other expenses $ (6,162 ) $ (725 ) Net Income $ 148,864 $ 102,672 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,681 ) Net (gain) / loss attributable to the non-controlling interest 291 (811 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 141,560 $ 94,180 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.79 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 122,531,273 118,628,891



