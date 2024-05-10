Asia Pacific Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market to Reach USD 2,635.2 Million By 2032, at 16.6% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market reached a valuation of US$ 661.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,635.2 million by 2032, reflecting a staggering CAGR of 16.6% between 2024 and 2032.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in demand for gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers, a key component in high-performance electronics. This trend is driven by a confluence of factors, from production methods and material properties to diverse applications and cost considerations. GaAs wafers are primarily produced using two methods: Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) and Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC). These methods yield large, high-purity GaAs ingots, which are then sliced into thin wafers. Notably, the VGF process is most common for commercial production due to its ability to achieve high-purity single crystals. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain a leader in global GaAs wafer production due to the presence of major electronics manufacturers and government support for technological advancement.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-gallium-arsenide-wafer-market

Composition, Properties and Application

Gallium Arsenide Wafer is a compound semiconductor formed by gallium and arsenic. Unlike silicon, GaAs has a direct bandgap, allowing for faster electron movement with less interference. This translates to superior properties like high electron mobility and exceptional operational frequencies exceeding 250 GHz. Additionally, the wide bandgap of GaAs makes it highly resistant to heat, ensuring stable performance at high temperatures, adding fuel to the Asia Pacific gallium arsenide wafer market.

GaAs plays a vital role in various advanced electronic devices. It's a critical material in microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared LEDs, laser diodes, solar cells, and optical windows. Notably, 95% of all gallium produced finds its way into these GaAs wafers and devices. Interestingly, GaAs can directly convert electricity into laser light, making it ideal for applications requiring precise light control. Furthermore, its low-frequency amplification capabilities make it a preferred choice for sensitive electronic equipment.

Limited Availability and High Costs Present Challenges for Market Growth

Gallium, a key element in GaAs, is a relatively rare earth element, with its abundance in the Earth's crust being a mere 0.0019%. The largest producers of gallium are Australia, Russia, France, and Germany. However, most commercially available gallium is obtained as a byproduct of aluminum and zinc production. This limited availability and complex extraction process contribute to the significantly higher cost of GaAs wafers compared to their silicon counterparts. In fact, GaAs wafers can be nearly 1,000 times more expensive than silicon wafers of the same size.

Key Findings in Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,635.2 Million CAGR 16.6% By Type Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (55.9%) By Production Methos Vertical Gradient Freeze (33.8%) By Application Computer & Mobile Devices (29.5%) By Industry Electronics (33.5%) Top Trends Shifting Focus to Photonics and Terahertz Applications

Increased Adoption of VGF Method from LGF Top Drivers Demand for High-Performance Electronics

Advancements in Wireless Communication Technologies Top Challenges High Cost of Production

Competition from Silicon Technologies

Emerging Alternatives:

Electronics Industry is Leading Consumer of Gallium Arsenide Wafter Market Across Asia Pacific, Contribute Over 33% Revenue

Boasting a direct bandgap for faster electron movement and superior properties like high electron mobility (over 250 GHz) and heat resistance, gallium arsenide wafer market are ideal for high-frequency applications. This makes them dominant in wireless and high-speed devices like smartphones and WLAN, where GaAs transistors power amplifiers and switches, and in high-power transmitters for cell phones and satellites that prioritize high frequency and power over complex integration.

Despite the cost factor, GaAs offers distinct advantages over silicon in specific applications. Notably, GaAs solar cells can achieve high efficiency even with very thin layers, making them ideal for lightweight applications. Additionally, GaAs boasts natural resistance to moisture, radiation, and ultraviolet light, making it ideal for harsh environments. Furthermore, GaAs devices excel in thermal stability, maintaining high performance even at elevated operating temperatures.

In the Asia pacific gallium arsenide wafer market, standard GaAs wafers come in various diameters, ranging from 25.4 mm (1 inch) to 300 mm (11.8 inches). They can be produced in different thicknesses, orientations, with polished or unpolished surfaces, and can be doped with elements like silicon, boron, or chromium to achieve specific electrical properties. This wide range of customization options allows for tailored solutions in various electronic applications. Today, GaAs is used in microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared LEDs, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

VGF is the Game-Changer for High-Quality Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market in Asia Pacific, Control Over 33.8% Market Share

The Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) method is the undisputed leader in gallium arsenide wafer market across the Asia Pacific region. This dominance is built on several key advantages that translate into superior quality wafers and efficient mass production. VGF excels at creating high-purity, single crystals of GaAs with minimal defects. This meticulous process results in wafers boasting exceptional crystal quality, a critical factor for the performance and reliability of the final electronic devices. Interestingly, VGF also has alternative names like "Directional Solidification" or the "Bridgman Method." Another key strength lies in its ability to precisely control crystal growth, resulting in a highly symmetrical and perfectly oriented crystalline structure with a remarkable 100% alignment. This precise structure ensures optimal performance in various applications that rely on the unique properties of GaAs.

VGF's scalability and efficiency also make it ideal for the high-volume production of gallium arsenide wafer market, the backbone of modern electronics. The ability to produce large, high-quality single crystals in bulk quantities sets VGF apart from other methods. Beyond efficiency, VGF offers distinct advantages in the properties of the resulting GaAs material. The undoped, semi-insulating GaAs produced using VGF exhibits high resistance to "type conversion" and boasts exceptional thermal stability, both crucial factors for reliable semiconductor devices. Additionally, the seeded crystals, typically 50mm in diameter, demonstrate incredibly low dislocation densities and maintain high radial uniformity – key metrics for consistent performance across the entire wafer. The VGF method yields crystals with unparalleled electrical properties due to the exceptional uniformity in electrical characteristics across the entire wafer surface. This uniformity translates into highly predictable and reliable performance in the electronic devices these wafers enable.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/asia-pacific-gallium-arsenide-wafer-market

Gallium Arsenide Wafers Offers Strong Performance but Facing Direct Competition From Silicon Wafers

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers offer undeniable advantages in the world of semiconductors. However, they face a significant competitor – silicon wafers – which dominate the market due to their affordability. The global silicon wafer market valued at a staggering USD 14.15 billion in 2023, dwarfing the gallium arsenide wafer market’s US$723.15 million value in the same year. This dominance largely stems from cost. Silicon wafers boast an average selling price of $10-$20, while GaAs wafers come in significantly higher at $150-$200 each. This price difference translates to silicon capturing over 95% of the total semiconductor wafer market share due to its clear cost advantage and versatility in various applications. Unfortunately, the production cost of GaAs wafers is 5-10 times higher than silicon, limiting their adoption in applications where cost is a major deciding factor.

But Higher Efficiency and Performance is Savior

Despite the cost barrier, gallium arsenide wafer market is gaining strong momentum in the demand at a CAGR of 16.6% as it offers undeniable performance advantages. It boasts an electron mobility of 8,500 cm²/V·s, a staggering six times higher than silicon's 1,400 cm²/V·s. This translates to significantly faster device performance. Additionally, GaAs devices can operate at frequencies exceeding 250 GHz, compared to silicon's limitation of around 10 GHz. This makes GaAs the clear choice for high-frequency applications. Furthermore, GaAs possesses a wider bandgap (1.42 eV) compared to silicon (1.12 eV), allowing for more efficient operation at higher temperatures. This translates to better power efficiency in electronic devices. Even in solar cells, GaAs shines. GaAs solar cells have achieved efficiencies of up to 29.1%, surpassing the maximum efficiency of silicon solar cells which stand at 26.7%.

Technological Advancements is Helping Silicon Wafers to Shorten the Performance Gap

However, the gallium arsenide wafer market is constantly evolving. Advancements in silicon technologies, like Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) and Strained Silicon, are helping to bridge the performance gap between silicon and GaAs. Additionally, Gallium Nitride (GaN), another compound semiconductor, is emerging as a competitor, with a projected market reaching US$ 2.6 billion by 2025. Moreover, advancements in silicon photonics are enabling the integration of optical components directly onto silicon wafers, potentially challenging GaAs in optical communication applications. Asia-Pacific dominates the silicon wafer market, accounting for over 70% of the global share, with China, Japan, and South Korea being major contributors. This regional dominance of a cost-effective alternative further intensifies competition for GaAs wafers.

Key Companies Profiled:

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.

AXT Inc.

Century Epitech Co Ltd.

China Crystal Technologies

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.

Ommic S.A.

Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

WIN Semiconductors Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (SC GaAS)

Semi-Insulating Gallium Arsenide (SI GaAs)

By Production Method

Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF)

Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC)

Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE)

Others

By Application

Computers & Mobile Devices

Photovoltaic Cells

Optoelectronic Communications

Laser Diodes and Infrared Emission

Solar Cells

Transistors

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics

Internet of things Markets

Aerospace and Defense

Communications Equipment

Others

By Region

China​

India​

Japan​

South Korea​

Taiwan

ASEAN​ Myanmar​ Cambodia​ Malaysia​ Thailand​ Indonesia​ Vietnam​ Philippines​ Rest of ASEAN​

Rest of Asia Pacific

Buy This Research Report 240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, & Figures: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-gallium-arsenide-wafer-market?buy_now=true&license_type=single

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.