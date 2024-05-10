Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024-2028 & 2032

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The local general freight trucking market size has grown marginally in recent years. It will grow from $131.36 billion in 2023 to $133.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The local general freight trucking market size is expected to see marginal growth in the next few years. It will grow to $144.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including economic growth in emerging markets, expansion in the building and construction sector, and an increase in disposable income. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing sales in e-commerce, a rise in urbanization, and growing demand for raw materials from the manufacturing industries. Key trends expected during this period include the use of artificial intelligence (AI), a focus on the Internet of Things (IoT), increased mergers and acquisitions, rising investments, and a surge in partnerships and collaborations.



The anticipated growth of the local freight trucking market in the forecast period is driven by the increasing sales in the e-commerce sector. E-commerce, involving online transactions for buying and selling goods and services, heavily relies on trucking for the transportation of items between locations. For example, in September 2022, the International Trade Administration reported that consumer e-commerce accounts for 30% of the UK's overall retail sector, representing a substantial increase from 20% in 2020. This surge in e-commerce sales, totaling more than $120 billion annually, amplifies the demand for efficient goods transportation, consequently fueling the growth of the local freight trucking market.



The growth of the local general freight trucking market is expected to be propelled by the increasing number of goods deliveries. The term 'goods delivery' refers to the process of transporting and supplying products to their intended destinations. Local general freight trucking plays a pivotal role in facilitating swift and cost-effective deliveries within specific geographic regions, addressing the immediate needs of businesses and consumers. For instance, Tesla Inc. reported a notable year-on-year growth in vehicle deliveries, reaching over 405,000 deliveries out of more than 439,000 produced vehicles in 2022. This rise in the number of goods deliveries is a significant factor driving the expansion of the local general freight trucking market.



A prominent trend in the local general freight trucking market is the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the transportation sector. The IoT is poised to revolutionize the transport industry by collecting data related to market and technological advancements, employing data analytics, and automating mobility processes. Companies worldwide are leveraging IoT for improved productivity and efficiency, with applications ranging from data gathering to fleet management and location tracking. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel, a Swiss-based transport and logistics company, utilizes IoT for freight monitoring, providing real-time alerts about temperature, humidity, pressure, shock, and tilt at the parcel level.



Major players in the local general freight trucking market are strategically developing innovative hardware and software solutions, exemplified by products such as Vaux, to gain a competitive edge. Vaux represents a cutting-edge technology designed to streamline the transportation of goods by revolutionizing processes such as loading, unloading, and freight transfer. Combining both hardware and software elements, Vaux offers comprehensive visibility into freight movements within warehouse facilities, on loading docks, and during road transportation. Launched by ArcBest Corporation in March 2023, Vaux significantly enhances operational efficiency by enabling rapid unloading of an entire trailer's contents in less than five minutes, minimizing handling durations and optimizing logistics management.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the local general freight trucking market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the local general freight trucking market share. The regions covered in the local general freight trucking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Local General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics



3. Local General Freight Trucking Market Trends and Strategies



4. Local General Freight Trucking Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Local General Freight Trucking Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Local General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Truckload transportation

Less-than-truckload transportation

Intermodal transportation

Dry-bulk transportation

Other Types

6.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

6.3. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Energy & Mining

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Other Applications

7. Local General Freight Trucking Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Local General Freight Trucking Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Yellow Corporation

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Landstar System Inc

Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Schneider National, Inc.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc

Luzhou Litong Industry Co., Ltd

Yibin Dahuang Logistics Co., Ltd

Infinity Cargo Logistics (China) Limited

YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD

Nippon Express Company, Ltd

Yamato Transport

Coupang Fulfillment Services Ltd

DONGWON LOEX Co., Ltd

Federal Express Corporation

Oocl Uk Branch

Royal Mail Group Limited

Gxo Logistics Uk Limited

Dhl Freight Gmbh

DHL Express

TNT Expressare and Spares

Van der Vlist Russia

Logistics Ekol Romania

Frigoexpres

S.C. PHARAON SPEED EXPRESS SRL

Pavages J.M. Beaulieu Inc Les

Smart Move Facilities Services Inc

Blackmine Outfitters Trucking Ltd

J & S Services Inc

R & C Weare Logging Ltd

N. W. White & Company

Bayshore Transportation System Inc

Benny Whitehead Inc

Koleaseco Inc

Nippon Express

Rodovitor Transport and Vehicle Rental

Yusen Logistics

Fox Brasil

Panalpina

Maxitrans

Forward Movers

Creek General Transport

Prime Transport LLC

Haulier refrigerated & Chiller Van Transport Dubai

Ardh Al Madina Group

Alpha Omega International Trading Cc

Autocarrier Transport

Fpt Group (Pty) Ltd

Standard Vulcanizers

Atteridgeville Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

