Fabrics Global Industry Report 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabrics Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fabrics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $116.67 billion in 2023 to $123.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be ascribed to robust economic growth in emerging markets, the swift development in the automotive industry, and a heightened demand for man-made fibers.



The fabrics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $148.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to the rise of e-commerce, growing demand for sportswear, a burgeoning population, technological advancements, and the increasing penetration and usage of the internet and smartphones. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the utilization of blockchain, emphasis on digital textile printing ink and printers, the development of smart fabrics, the integration of robotics and automation in manufacturing units, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in fabric manufacturing, and a heightened focus on fostering partnerships and collaborations.



The fabrics manufacturing market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing demand for online shopping. Manufacturers now have the opportunity to expand their customer base on a larger platform, leading to geographical growth in the apparel manufacturing market. In countries such as India, e-commerce portals have played a significant role in boosting the sales of traditional garments by providing greater exposure to producers who were previously confined to specific geographical areas where the weaving community was located.



The rising demand for home furnishing is expected to drive the overall demand for the fabrics market. Home furnishing encompasses various items and accessories used to decorate and furnish homes, with fabrics such as cotton, polyester, nylon, wool, and silk being essential components. These fabrics contribute to adding texture, color, and patterns to room decor, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. For instance, a survey conducted by Opendoor in January 2022 revealed that 32% of respondents preferred to change their home decor at least once a year. Additionally, a survey by HFBusiness in November 2022 indicated an increase in consumer preference for home furnishings that reflect their personality, rising from 34.8% in 2019 to 46% in 2022. Consequently, the demand for home furnishing is expected to be a driving force for the fabrics market.



There is a rapid increase in the demand for smart fabrics, driven primarily by their growing utilization in various sectors such as fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness, and the military. Smart fabrics refer to textiles that can interact with their environment and respond to physical stimuli, including mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical sources. The key components of smart fabrics include sensors, actuators, and the fabrics themselves, with materials such as optical fibers, metals, and conductive polymers being used. An illustrative example of smart fabrics is the D-Shirt offered by the French company Cityzen Sciences, which boasts various functions such as recording heart rate, GPS location, route, altitude, and speed.



Major companies in the fabrics market are concentrating on the manufacturing of natural fabrics to enhance their product portfolios. Natural fabrics are those created from fibers found in nature, such as animal coats, plant seeds, leaves and stems, and even minerals. The demand for natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and linen has witnessed significant growth. For instance, in May 2023, Camira launched an innovative recycled wool fabric utilizing state-of-the-art textile reprocessing machinery. The company has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing a new category of fabrics made from natural wool.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fabrics market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the fabrics market. The regions covered in the fabrics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fabrics Market Characteristics



3. Fabrics Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples

3.1. Fabrics Supply Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Fabrics Resources

3.1.2. Fabrics Manufacturers

3.1.3. Fabrics Distributors and Retailers

3.1.4. Fabrics End Users

3.2. Fabrics Customer Information



4. Fabrics Market Trends and Strategies



5. Fabrics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

5.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

5.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



6. Global Fabrics Market Size and Growth

6.1. Global Fabrics Market Drivers and Restraints

6.1.1. Drivers of the Market

6.1.2. Restraints of the Market

6.2. Global Fabrics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

6.3. Global Fabrics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



7. Fabrics Market Segmentation

7.1. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Non-Woven Fabrics

Knitted Fabrics

Broadwoven Fabrics

Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

7.2. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Cotton Fabric

Linen Fabric

Silk Fabric

Canvas Fabrics

Polycotton Fabric

Other Products

7.3. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

T-shirts

Sportwear

Outdoor Clothing

Performance Wear

8. Fabrics Market Regional and Country Analysis

8.1. Global Fabrics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

8.2. Global Fabrics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Toray Industries Inc

Reliance Industries Limited

INVISTA

Shenzhou International Holdings Limited

Teijin Ltd.

Seoane Produccion Textil

Arvind Ltd

Mattex Yarns

Lion Brand Yarn Company

Champion Thread Co

Suominen Corporation

Elevate Textiles

National Spinning Co

Fabricato SA

BTK Textile

Inditex

Freudenberg Group

Como Luxury fabrics

Berry Global Inc.

Spinrite Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Pacific Textiles

Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co Ltd

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA

Albany International Corp.

Johns Manville

Terico Golzar

Cone Denim

Smartex

The Yarn Room

Eeden

American Silk Mill

Mango

Evora SA

American & Efird

Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Ahlstrom- Munksjo

Luthai Textile Co Ltd

Elasticos Yarns

Glatfelter Corporation

Indumentaria Lincoln Sa

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Low & Bonar

TWE Group

Yarnz

Maples Industries, Inc.

Avgol

Saudi Spinning & Textile Mill

Berry Global Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Vardhman Group

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Fitesa

Integrated Fibers Limited

Standards Textile Co. Inc

Kimberly-Clark

DuPont de Nemours

Sarwani International Corporation

Herrschners Inc

United Textiles

Safety Components

Zhejiang Kingsafe

Spunchem Interntaional

Texameri SA (Texcom)

Gale Pacific Fze

European Spinning Group

Weiqiao Textile

Lydall

AlSaraTex Co.

Leena Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqx8p9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.