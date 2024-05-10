United States Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Analysis 2022-2023 and Forecasts 2024-2028

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, premium beauty and personal care continued to outpace the current value growth rate of overall beauty and personal care in the US, as well as its mass counterpart, maintaining double-digit growth. However, premium beauty and personal care saw its current value growth rate soften from 2022 to 2023, while mass beauty and personal care was able to slightly improve its growth rate, likely benefiting from rising value hacking behaviour amongst US consumers.



The Premium Beauty and Personal Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Skin Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium beauty faces pressure from mass and masstige brands in 2023 amidst the rise of dupe culture

Luxury players continue deepening their penetration in US beauty and personal care

A growing number of retailers are eyeing opportunities in beauty and personal care, creating both challenges and opportunities for premium players

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

With both mass and premium innovations expected, premium players will benefit from focusing on premium features for which consumers are willing to pay extra

Premium players should explore strategies to help consumers overcome affordability concerns

Premium personal care expected to continue witnessing growth opportunities, fuelled by ingredient-oriented purchasing habits

CATEGORY DATA

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

