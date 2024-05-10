Predictive Oncology to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before the markets open on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The company will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Live Conference Call & Webcast: Toll Free: 877-407-3982 International: 201-493-6780 Conference ID: 13746389 Call me™: here Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1669074&tp_key=149e847466





A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Predictive Oncology website at https://investors.predictive-oncology.com/events-and-presentations.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The Company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the Company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Contact:

Predictive Oncology Inc.

Theresa Ferguson, Senior Director of Marketing

Phone: (630) 566-2003

tferguson@predictive-oncology.com

Predictive Oncology Investor Relations

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.