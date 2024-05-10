Sachem Capital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results – Revenues Grew 17.0% to $17.2 Million

BRANFORD, Conn., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results.



John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the first quarter, we continued to navigate through an evolving and challenging macro environment marked by uncertainty regarding inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s future rate policy. We remain disciplined, and while long-term capital remains relatively unavailable to our borrowers, we are focused on maintaining strong liquidity, growing borrower relationships, and protecting our capital. Our diversified portfolio and solid balance sheet provide confidence as we patiently wait to resume building our business.”

Results of operations for quarter ended March 31, 2024

Total revenue grew 17.0% to $17.2 million, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest income totaled $12.6 million, up from $11.0 million in the same quarter in 2023. The growth in interest income was due primarily to an increase in rates that the Company was able to charge borrowers in comparison to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Income from partnership investments, net investment gain, as well as fee and other income all grew compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Originations and modification fees were off approximately 1.0% compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $12.5 million compared to $9.6 million for the 2023 period. The primary change was due to a $1.2 million non-cash increase in provision for credit losses, which reflects a reduction in the values of certain collateral securing the Company’s first mortgage loans. Other significant contributors to the increase in operating costs and expenses include: (i) a $0.6 million increase in interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (ii) a $470,000 increase in other expenses, (iii) a $340,000 increase in general and administrative expenses and (iv) a $164,000 increase in compensation, fees and taxes.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets remained relatively consistent at $626.5 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $625.5 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents and investments in partnerships increased during the three months ended March 31, 2024, by $5.8 million and $3.2 million, respectively. These increases were offset by a reduction in net mortgages receivable of $9.0 million. Total liabilities at March 31, 2024 were $389.1 million compared to $395.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $371.2 million. This includes: $283.0 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $5.4 million of deferred financing costs), an aggregate of $62.3 million on the Wells Fargo Advisors margin loan account and the Needham Bank revolving credit facility, $25.9 million outstanding on a master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, and $1.1 million outstanding on a New Haven Bank mortgage loan. The Company remains focused on the repayment of $23.7 million principal amount of unsecured unsubordinated notes due June 30, 2024 and $34.5 million principal amount of unsecured unsubordinated notes due December 30, 2024. The Company intends to repay these notes either by refinancing them or with a combination of drawdowns on its existing credit facilities, current cash on hand and principal repayments of its mortgage loans.

Total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2024 rose $7.4 million to $237.4 million compared to $230.1 million at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of $3.8 million and a reduction in accumulated deficit of $3.6 million.

Dividends

On April 16th, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record on April 9, 2024.

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,413,401 $ 12,598,256 Investment securities, net (at fair value) 38,432,752 37,776,032 Mortgages receivable 490,743,670 499,235,371 Less: Allowance for credit losses (8,053,252 ) (7,523,160 ) Mortgages receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 482,690,418 491,712,211 Investments in rental real estate, net 11,266,309 10,554,461 Interest and fees receivable, net 8,083,432 8,474,820 Due from borrowers, net 5,241,976 5,596,883 Real estate owned 3,703,519 3,461,519 Investments in partnerships 46,221,719 43,035,895 Property and equipment, net 3,330,653 3,373,485 Other assets 9,143,300 8,955,250 Total assets $ 626,527,479 $ 625,538,812 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $5,443,237 and $6,048,490) $ 282,958,513 $ 282,353,260 Repurchase facility 25,860,601 26,461,098 Mortgage payable 1,061,720 1,081,303 Lines of credit 62,251,343 61,792,330 Accrued dividends payable — 5,144,203 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,754,348 2,321,535 Advances from borrowers 9,176,571 10,998,351 Below market lease intangible 664,737 664,737 Deferred revenue 4,356,605 4,647,302 Total liabilities $ 389,084,438 $ 395,464,119 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,108,957 and 2,029,923 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 2,109 $ 2,030 Common stock - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,446,051 and 46,765,483 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 47,446 46,765 Paid-in capital 253,669,954 249,825,780 Accumulated other comprehensive income 190,329 315,614 Accumulated deficit (16,466,797 ) (20,115,496 ) Total shareholders’ equity 237,443,041 230,074,693 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 626,527,479 $ 625,538,812





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 12,641,444 $ 10,983,326 Investment gain, net 527,824 274,796 Income from partnership investments 1,195,300 549,723 Origination and modification fees, net 1,461,966 1,475,920 Fee and other income 1,189,241 707,605 Unrealized gain on equity securities 185,181 716,389 Total revenue 17,200,956 14,707,759 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 7,469,442 6,872,967 Compensation, fees and taxes 1,943,197 1,779,318 General and administrative expenses 1,238,574 898,115 Other expenses 556,640 83,722 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net 10,854 (148,100 ) Provision for credit losses related to loans 1,312,024 101,515 Total operating costs and expenses 12,530,731 9,587,537 Net income 4,670,225 5,120,222 Preferred stock dividend (1,021,526 ) (924,762 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 3,648,699 4,195,460 Other comprehensive income Unrealized (loss) gain on debt securities (125,285 ) 91,637 Total comprehensive income $ 3,523,414 $ 4,287,097 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 47,326,384 42,792,509 Diluted 47,326,384 42,792,509





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 4,670,225 $ 5,120,222 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 623,788 600,215 Depreciation expense 94,174 40,132 Stock-based compensation 238,712 173,315 Provision for credit losses related to loans 1,312,024 101,515 Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate and equipment, net 10,854 (148,100 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities (185,181 ) (716,389 ) Gain on sale of investment securities — (275,879 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and fees receivable, net 391,388 (366,191 ) Other assets (221,845 ) (489,696 ) Due from borrowers, net (1,037,945 ) (783,302 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 432,813 10,483 Deferred revenue (290,697 ) 320,608 Advances from borrowers (1,821,780 ) 1,422,458 Total adjustments (453,695 ) (110,831 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,216,530 5,009,391 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investment securities (7,725,283 ) (13,971,218 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 7,128,459 3,780,522 Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (3,185,824 ) (4,491,054 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 121,146 515,136 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net — (103,136 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,505 ) (710,883 ) Purchases of rental real estate (748,685 ) — Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (42,654,300 ) (58,883,824 ) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 51,398,181 39,884,300 Other assets – pre-offering costs — 25,111 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 4,319,189 (33,955,046 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from lines of credit 459,013 10,086,036 Net proceeds from (repayment of) repurchase facility (600,497 ) 11,522,349 Proceeds from (repayment of) mortgage (19,583 ) 910,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities – principal payments on other notes — (4,252 ) Dividends paid on common shares (5,144,203 ) (5,342,160 ) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (1,021,526 ) (924,762 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 2,050,040 9,181,158 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses 1,556,182 136,705 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,720,574 ) 25,565,074 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,815,145 (3,380,581 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 12,598,256 23,713,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $ 18,413,401 $ 20,332,516



