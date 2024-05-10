Global Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Therapy Devices (MedSuite) Market Size, Share Analysis 2024-2030

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Therapy Devices Market Size, Share Analysis 2024-2030 MedSuite: Anesthesia Devices, Respiratory Devices & Sleep Management Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Therapy (ARS) Market reached a value of $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, reaching $14.8 billion.

The comprehensive report suite covering the global ARS market includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices, and sleep diagnostics devices.

Global Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Market Insights

The global ARS market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by current demographic trends. One of the key factors is the aging population, which is becoming increasingly predominant across most regions worldwide. This demographic shift leads to a rise in age-related surgeries, respiratory ailments, and a higher prevalence of sleep apnea cases. Additionally, the escalating obesity rates globally contribute significantly, particularly in regions like North America, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Obesity is closely linked to respiratory and sleep disorders, as well as an increase in weight-related surgeries.

In 2022, the global inflation rate saw a substantial surge, marking the highest increase in over 30 years. This inflationary trend led to heightened production costs across various industries, subsequently driving up selling prices. Within the ARS market, this translated into more pronounced cost hikes for complex devices compared to simpler ones. Despite these price increases affecting multiple sectors, consumers have shown greater acceptance, resulting in sustained unit sales and bolstering market growth. Moving forward, prices are anticipated to continue their upward trajectory, albeit at a slower pace in the affected markets.

Global Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Market Share Insights

In 2023, ResMed emerged as the frontrunner in the global anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep management device market, largely propelled by its substantial dominance in the therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea sector, which stands as the largest market within ARS. Moreover, ResMed's primary competitor, Philips, has grappled with product recalls in recent years, further widening ResMed's lead in the market. ResMed also maintains a presence in the ventilator and sleep diagnostics segments.

Despite experiencing a slight decline in share within the therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea market, Philips Healthcare has managed to retain its overall market position by excelling in the anesthesia monitor, ventilator, oxygen concentrator, and sleep diagnostics device markets. Philips holds the second-largest share in the total ARS market, significantly surpassing the third-leading company.

Teleflex holds the third-leading position in the total ARS market, mainly due to its dominant role in the disposables markets, leading both the anesthesia and respiratory disposables segments. With anticipated growth in these segments, Teleflex is poised to maintain its leadership position in the ARS market.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3B Medical

eVent

Acutronic

Fannin

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Fisher & Paykel

Aerogen

Flexicare

Air Liquide

Flotec

Airon

Foshan Keyhub Electronic

Alpha Trace

Fukuda Denshi

Ambu

GCE Group

Armstrong Medical

GE Healthcare

BESCO

Getinge

Beurer

Graham Field

Bio-Med Devices

Hamilton Medical

BMC Medical

Hans Rudolph

Boston Scientific

HCMedi

Braebon Medical

Heyer Medical

Breas

Honsun

Bunnell

ICU Medical

Cadwell Labs

Inogen

CAIRE

Inspire Medical

CA-MI

Intersurgical

Circadiance

Itamar Medical

CleveMed

Legend

CN Systems

Lowenstein Medical

Compumedics

Medec

CONTEC

Medline

Cramer Decker

Medtronic

Dameca

Mercury Medical

Degmed

MGC Diagnostics

Drive DeVilbiss

Mindray

Dr?ger Medical

Natus

EMT Medical

NCC

Nidek

Spacelabs

Nihon Kohden

SunMed

NovaSom

Sunray

Nox

TaiDoc Technology

O2 Concepts

Teijin

Omron

Teleflex

O-Two

Tenko

PARI

The Respiratory Group

Penlon

Timesco

Percussionaire

TRACOE

Philips Healthcare

VBM Medical

Praxair

Vectura Group

Precision Medical

Ventec

Progetti

Vivisol

Prunus

Vyaire

RanaCare Group

Vygon

React Health

Weinmann

ResMed

Welch Allyn

Schiller

Wellead

Shinmed

WestMed

Somnetics

Worthington

SomnoMed

Yuwell

SOMNOmedics

Zoll Medical

