Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Meeting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman”) or the “Company”) (TSX:DBM) announced its director election results following its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held May 9, 2024.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated March 22, 2024, were elected on a vote by show of hands. In total 33,931,707 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 38.9% of the outstanding shares as of the record date of March 18, 2024.

The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 1 Amar S. Doman 33,718,534 99.37% 213,173 0.63% 2 Ian M. Baskerville 31,991,924 94.28% 1,939,783 5.72% 3 Kelvin Dushnisky 31,032,581 91.46% 2,899,126 8.54% 4 Sam Fleiser 33,764,406 99.51% 167,301 0.49% 5 Marie M. Graul 33,787,056 99.57% 144,651 0.43% 6 Michelle Harrison 33,793,174 99.59% 138,533 0.41% 7 Harry Rosenfeld 33,796,132 99.60% 135,575 0.40% 8 Ann M. Simms 33,772,823 99.53% 158,884 0.47% 9 Siegfried J. Thoma 33,755,105 99.48% 176,602 0.52%

All other matters voted upon at the meeting were approved. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and select locations across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities; headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands. The Company’s Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com

