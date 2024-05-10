UPCX to Host AMA with CMO Mr. Sato on Wallet Testnet and Milestones

Singapore, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's rapidly developing landscape of blockchain technology and digital currency payments, UPCX is at the forefront of optimizing payment systems and financial services. To maintain close ties with the community and transparently share upcoming product features and corporate milestones, UPCX will host an exclusive "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) live session on Twitter Spaces. This event, featuring UPCX's Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Sato, will unveil the latest updates on the UPCX wallet testnet and other key developments to the global community.







Details of the AMA event are as follows:

Date: May 13, 2024

Time: 1 PM UTC

Location: Online, accessible via Twitter Spaces

Link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1LyxBnAAVWbxN/peek

The AMA will delve into the innovative features of the UPCX wallet, such as mobile payments, tap-to-pay, offline payments, and messaging capabilities. Designed to simplify everyday payment tasks and enhance transaction efficiency, the UPCX wallet aims to ensure seamless interoperability globally. Notably, the offline payment capability allows users to transact even without network access, significantly enhancing convenience and reliability.

Mr. Sato will discuss how UPCX incentivizes user participation and drives platform growth through utility tokens and decentralized exchanges (DEX). He will also address community members' questions regarding the release of the UPCX wallet testnet and future plans.

Through this AMA, UPCX hopes to strengthen community engagement and provide a platform for users to gain a direct understanding of the latest developments and strategic directions at UPCX. All individuals interested in blockchain technology and digital currencies are warmly invited to join this insightful conversation.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and allows for customized payment solutions, integrating POS applications and enhanced security with hardware wallets, thus building a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

