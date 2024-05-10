Mobile-health Network Solutions Expands Services to Malaysia

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MaNaDr” or “the Company”), a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Malaysia. This strategic expansion signifies MNDR's commitment to delivering accessible and affordable healthcare services throughout Southeast Asia.

Solidifying Regional Leadership

The Malaysian subsidiary marks a pivotal step in the Company’s growth trajectory. It positions the Company as a frontrunner in telemedicine solutions across Southeast Asia, enabling MNDR to cater to the region's evolving healthcare needs. This expansion fosters wider patient reach and brand recognition, solidifying the Company's position as a leader in the burgeoning telemedicine landscape.

Tailored Service Offerings

The establishment of the Malaysian subsidiary empowers the Company to deliver localized services specifically tailored to Malaysia's unique healthcare environment. This ensures patients receive optimal care that adheres to local regulations and caters to their specific needs.

Transforming Healthcare Delivery

The rise of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension is placing a significant strain on healthcare systems throughout Southeast Asia, including Malaysia. These conditions often require ongoing monitoring and management, which can be expensive and time-consuming for patients. MNDR's telemedicine platform can play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing patients with convenient and affordable access to qualified doctors. The Company’s platform can facilitate remote consultations, medication management, and chronic disease education, enabling patients to take a more active role in their health and well-being. Additionally, telemedicine can help to alleviate pressure on traditional healthcare facilities, allowing them to focus on more complex cases.

By establishing a presence in Malaysia, MNDR bridges the gap in healthcare access and affordability, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more empowered population throughout Southeast Asia.

"Our core differentiation lies in being led by medical professionals," said co-CEO Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM, Family Physician. "This ensures our platform prioritizes patient well-being and delivers the highest quality of care, something that sets us apart in the telemedicine industry."

"Rising healthcare costs are a major concern for Malaysians," commented co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician. "Our telemedicine services offer a more affordable way to manage chronic conditions and receive preventive care. Through our expansion into Malaysia, we aim to empower patients to take charge of their health and well-being."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, Mobile-health Network Solutions is the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through its MaNaDr platform, the Company offers personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. MNDR’s platform allows its community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. The Company’s range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company’s future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

