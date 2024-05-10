Avant Technologies Equipping AI-Managed Data Center with High Performance Computing Systems

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to equip its AI-managed data center, currently in development, with High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems. This state-of-the-art facility will enable Avant to accelerate its advancements in AI and deliver groundbreaking solutions for its clients. This next-generation facility signifies Avant’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of data center efficiency and empowering its clients with the incredible power of AI.



“The rise of AI is revolutionizing industries, and Avant Technologies is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation,” said William Hisey, Avant’s Chief Executive Officer. “By building an AI-managed data center with HPC systems, we will gain the computational power and infrastructure required to train and deploy sophisticated AI models, which will ultimately provide even greater value to our customers.”

The new data center will feature cutting-edge technology and high-performance computing power to run complex AI models and speed up operations. It will also use AI-driven management technology to optimize resource allocation and improve efficiency across all aspects of data center management. To ensure it can handle the demands of AI workloads, Avant will carefully design its HPC infrastructure, selecting high-performance CPUs and GPUs (or TPUs) suited for deep-learning tasks.

Additionally, a high-speed network will be implemented to facilitate efficient data transfer, and a scalable storage solution will be chosen to accommodate large datasets required for training and utilizing AI models. The HPC systems will prioritize security and robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data, creating a trusted environment for deploying AI solutions.

Finally, the data center will incorporate energy-efficient technologies and sustainable design practices to remain committed to environmental responsibility.

Avant is dedicated to innovation and plans to establish an advanced AI-managed data center to increase processing power, enabling the creation of more advanced AI models for various applications. As a result, clients can expect faster AI solution deployment thanks to streamlined development processes using AI-powered tools and workflows. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Avant can provide its clients with more robust and tailored solutions that meet their specific needs and enhance their value.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, including distributed submerged infrastructure solutions, designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

