Eezy Plc - Manager's Transactions - DG Holding Oy

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 MAY 2024 AT 15:00
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: DG Holding Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Markus Jussila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 62245/10/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.3 EUR
Additional information:
Ilpo Toivonen, Leading Legal Counsel, tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003, ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi