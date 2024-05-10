Eezy Plc - Manager's Transactions - DG Holding Oy

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 MAY 2024 AT 15:00

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: DG Holding Oy

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Markus Jussila

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 62245/10/10

Transaction date: 2024-05-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.3 EUR





Additional information:

Ilpo Toivonen, Leading Legal Counsel, tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003, ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi