Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – Siina Saksi

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 MAY 2024 AT 15:10

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Siina Saksi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 62380/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

(2): Volume: 7884 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 7894 Volume weighted average price: 1.33 EUR





Additional information:

Ilpo Toivonen, Leading Legal Counsel, tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003, ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi