Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – Siina Saksi

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 MAY 2024 AT 15:10
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siina Saksi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 62380/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
(2): Volume: 7884 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 7894 Volume weighted average price: 1.33 EUR
Additional information:
Ilpo Toivonen, Leading Legal Counsel, tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003, ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi