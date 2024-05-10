Modular Substation Market To Reach USD 47.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rising urbanization and industrialization are major growth factors.

The rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing nations, are significant drivers behind the expansion of the modular substation market. As cities grow and new industrial zones emerge, there's a heightened need for dependable and efficient power distribution infrastructure. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas, up from 55% in 2018. This urbanization trend mandates the deployment of modular substations to meet urban centers' and industries' escalating energy demands, ensuring a stable and secure power supply.

Furthermore, the global transition towards renewable energy sources is another pivotal factor propelling the demand for modular substations. Governments worldwide are setting ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption to combat climate change and decrease reliance on fossil fuels. For instance, the European Union targets achieving a 32% share of renewable energy in its overall energy consumption by 2030. Incorporating renewable energy sources like solar and wind power into the grid necessitates flexible and adaptable power distribution solutions. Modular substations, with their compact design and straightforward installation, are ideally positioned to facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources into the existing power infrastructure.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3wqyGV0

Segmentation Overview:

The modular substation market has been segmented into type, voltage, insulation, application, and region.

The utility is the leading application segment based on increased demand for efficient power distribution strategies.

Based on the market segmentation by application, the utility segment dominated the modular substation market in 2023, accounting for the largest share. The increasing demand for reliable and efficient power distribution in urban and rural areas is the primary factor driving the growth of this segment.

The fixed modular substation segment registered a significant growth in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by type, the fixed modular substation segment held the largest market share due to its widespread adoption across various industries and applications.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3WuvQZL

Modular Substation Market Report Highlights:

The modular substation market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2032.

The growing urbanization and industrialization attract robust growth for the modular substation market.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the modular substation market. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India, coupled with the increasing focus on renewable energy integration, are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some prominent players in the modular substation market report include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4afMwam

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

U.S. Solid State Transformer Market 2024 to 2032

High Voltage Direct Current Power Supply Market 2024 to 2032

U.S. Portable Vacuum Insulated Vessels Market 2024 to 2032

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market 2024 to 2032

Energy Management Systems Market 2024 to 2032