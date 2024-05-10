CorMedix Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats and investor meetings at both the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held in New York on May 13 – 14, 2024 and the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on May 14 – 15, 2024. Details for each fireside chat are as follows:



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 9:30am EDT Webcast: Click here RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 1:35pm EDT Webcast: Click here

A replay of each fireside chat will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” page on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at: www.cormedix.com



About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023 and launched in inpatient settings in April 2024. CorMedix anticipates the commercial launch of DefenCath in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576