Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

PHOENIX, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc., (“the Company”), (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 26, 2024, for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 14, 2024 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 24,175,947 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 20,682,036 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes
Withheld
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker
Non-Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Ron L. Fleming
|19,450,399
|94.04
|%
|208,787
|1.01
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|Richard M. Alexander
|18,756,037
|90.69
|%
|903,149
|4.37
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|Andrew M. Cohn
|19,334,741
|93.49
|%
|324,445
|1.57
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|Debra G. Coy
|17,714,292
|85.65
|%
|1,944,894
|9.40
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|Brett Huckelbridge
|19,321,525
|93.42
|%
|337,661
|1.63
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|Jonathan L. Levine
|19,347,311
|93.55
|%
|311,875
|1.51
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
|David Rousseau
|18,807,278
|90.94
|%
|851,908
|4.12
|%
|1,022,850
|4.95
|%
In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes
Against
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Abstentions
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker
Non-Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|20,623,352
|99.72%
|41,712
|0.20%
|16,972
|0.08%
|—
|—%
In addition, at the Meeting, approval on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes
Against
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Abstentions
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker
Non-Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|19,397,303
|93.79%
|237,548
|1.15%
|24,335
|0.12%
|1,022,850
|4.95%
Also at the Meeting, the ratification of the amendment to the 2020 Incentive Plan to increase the total number of shares in the plan was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes
Against
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Abstentions
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker
Non-Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|19,469,455
|94.14%
|165,291
|0.80%
|24,440
|0.12%
|1,022,850
|4.95%
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of 16.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.
The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.
Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.
Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
Email Contact
Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact
Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact