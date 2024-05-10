Meridianbet, a Golden Matrix Group Company, Joins the Rio Grande do Sul Flood Relief Program

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a prominent subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company, today announced its active involvement in the global coalition initiative for flood relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. This collaboration is a significant part of Meridianbet’s commitment to supporting communities devastated by recent severe flooding in this Brazilian state.



Meridianbet, under the umbrella of Golden Matrix Group, is spearheading this initiative as part of the gaming industry's larger collaboration with local NGOs and humanitarian organizations. This effort is a testament to Meridianbet’s robust CSR portfolio, which includes over 225 community impact campaigns conducted last year alone.

The past week has witnessed unprecedented rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul, turning streets into rivers and isolating entire towns. The current situation remains dire, with hundreds of individuals still unaccounted for, while rescue operations have successfully evacuated over 200,000 residents using boats and helicopters.

The floods have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with numerous bridges destroyed, severely disrupting access to Porto Alegre. The aftermath of the disaster has also led to looting in supermarkets during the night, adding to the urgency of the relief efforts.

Meridianbet invites stakeholders and the global community to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts. Your donations will directly support the families, schools, and shelters hardest hit by the flooding, making a substantial difference in their recovery.

A Commitment to Long-Term Community Support

Golden Matrix and Meridianbet are dedicated to supporting our communities through thick and thin. This partnership in Rio Grande do Sul is just one of the many initiatives we are proud to lead, reflecting our deep commitment to corporate social responsibility.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Group’s successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company, utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

Contact:

ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a5ff553-7d55-49f0-adbe-498214e5a719



