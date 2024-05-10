UPDATE: Regarding supplementing the agenda and draft decisions of the convened Public limited liability company “Novaturas” ordinary general meeting of shareholders on 23rd May 2024

On 23rd May 2024, the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”, code 135567698, registered at A. Mickevičiaus str. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (the Company), is being convened (the Meeting) upon the initiative and decision of the Board of the Company.

According to the decision of the Board of the Company concluded on 10th May 2024, it is proposed to clarify the draft decision of the Meeting on the agenda item 8 (Additional remuneration for the members of the Board of the Company), providing that the additional remuneration for the board members is applied for the performance of the functions of the board member in the period 06.06.2023 – 06.05.2024.

It is also proposed to supplement the agenda of the Meeting with the item 9 regarding determination of additional payment conditions for the audit services of the Company’s audit company UAB “Ernst & Young Baltic” for the audit of the Company’s 2023 set of financial statements.

It is noted that the Meeting will take place on 23rd May 2024 at J. Jasinskio str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania (hotel ART CITY INN), hall „Vakarine“. The Meeting commences at 10 a.m. (registration of shareholders starts at 9.00 a.m. and ends at 9.45 a.m.).

The notice of the convened Meeting was published 30.04.2024.

The agenda and draft decisions of the Meeting to be convened on 23rd May 2024 with supplemented items:

1. Consolidated Annual Report of the year 2023 of the Company;

2. Independent auditor’s report on the Company’s set of audited annual financial statements and a set of the consolidated financial statements of the year 2023;

3. Approval of the Company’s set of audited annual financial statements and a set of the consolidated financial statements of the year 2023;

4. Acceptance of the Company’s remuneration report;

5. Decision regarding distribution of profit (loss);

6. Election of members of the Audit and Risk Committee and approval of the essential conditions of contracts with members of the Audit and Risk Committee regarding activities in the Audit and Risk Committee;

7. Determination of additional terms of contracts with members of the Company's Board;

8. Additional remuneration for the members of the Company's Board;

9. Setting the terms of additional payment for the audit services of the Company's audit company UAB Ernst & Young Baltic for the audit of the Company's 2023 set of financial statements.





Attached:

1. Supplement of the agenda of the Meeting;

2. Supplement of voting ballot paper;





Contacts:

Vaidrius Verikas

CFO

J. Jasinskio str. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

Ph. +370 64643 758

Ph.. +370 614 44228 (Head of Legal)

E-mail: shareholder@novaturas.lt

