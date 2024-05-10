L.B. Foster Company Board of Directors Awarded ‘Public Company Board of the Year’

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR), a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, today announced its Board of Directors has been recognized as the “Public Company Board of the Year” by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Three Rivers Chapter.



The annual Director of the Year Awards for the Three Rivers Chapter, which covers the Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo, NY, and Cleveland and Cincinnati, OH, areas, honors company boards and directors in the public, private, and non-profit sectors for their achievements.

Raymond T. Betler, Chairman of the L.B. Foster Board, commented, “I joined the board at a time of necessary change in 2020. We moved forward with a small, collaborative team consisting of Board of Directors members and current President and CEO John Kasel, who was COO at the time, to develop a top-down strategy that led to effective changes across the Company. After three years of hard work, we are transforming the company with a focus on details and commitment to the investor community.”

“We are appreciative to be recognized with this award. We are proud to be headquartered in Pittsburgh now for over 120 years and fortunate to work amongst so many excellent world-class corporations,” Betler added.

The annual NACD gala for the Three Rivers Chapter was held on May 9, 2024, at the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh, PA.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.



