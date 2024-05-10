Franklin Energy Awarded Michigan Energy Efficiency Contractors Association Implementation Contractor of the Year Award

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions, announced today that they have received the Implementation Contractor of the Year Award from Michigan Energy Efficiency Contractors Association (MEECA).

“MEECA is an incredible organization, advocating on behalf of the energy efficiency industry,” said Joe Bickham, Franklin Energy Regional Director. “This award says a lot about the passion and dedication of the more than 100 full-time Franklin Energy employees who work to enhance the health, comfort, and safety of Michigan residents and businesses.”

Each year MEECA presents awards to recognize superior performance in Michigan’s energy efficiency industry. Franklin Energy’s experience includes nearly 15 years of work with Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and MPPA member utilities, throughout which they have been dedicated to hiring Michigan staff and improving the local economy.

“The energy landscape is constantly changing, and we need implementers who are willing to jump in and lead by example,” said a Michigan utility client. “It’s been a privilege to work with Franklin Energy over the years. They consistently go above and beyond for their clients and utility customers. The collaboration amongst local staff and teams has made a positive impact helping customers save energy, reduce utility bills, and improve building comfort, health, and safety.”

