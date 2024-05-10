Antibody Discovery Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Outlook 2024-2033 Featuring Danaher, Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Charles River Labs, and Bruker

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Discovery Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibody discovery market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.09 billion in 2023 to $8.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as a surge in investment for drug discovery, increased funding for research and development activities, and the presence of various healthcare research centers and academic institutions.



The antibody discovery market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for antibody drug discovery services and platforms, a surge in funding for the development of novel technologies, a growing demand for precision therapeutics, and the broadening utilization of antibodies beyond their conventional therapeutic roles. Major trends expected in the forecast period encompass increased research and development activities, a growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increased adoption of advanced technologies, a rising demand for targeted therapeutics, and the development of novel antibody formats.





The antibody discovery market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for precision therapeutics, also known as personalized therapeutics. Notably, in January 2023, the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 37 new molecular entities (NMEs), with approximately 34% of therapeutic NMEs classified as personalized medicines. This underscores the pivotal role of precision therapeutics in driving the antibody discovery market's growth.



Leading players in the antibody discovery market are investing in cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance antibody development processes. One notable innovation is the emergence of AI-based computational antibody drug discovery platforms, which leverage artificial intelligence and computational techniques to expedite antibody identification and optimization. For example, in October 2023, SwiftPharma BV introduced an AI-driven antibody discovery platform. This platform integrates artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and phage display techniques to swiftly predict high-specificity and high-affinity antibody-antigen binding. By mimicking natural language processing, this approach generates diverse antibody variations, enabling comprehensive antibody library creation with unprecedented efficiency. This advanced system significantly accelerates the discovery of potential antibody drugs.



In November 2021, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a leading US-based biotechnology company, completed the acquisition of Abveris for an undisclosed sum. This strategic integration of the Abveris discovery platform aligns seamlessly with Twist's objectives, enhancing and expanding its capabilities in biopharmaceutical antibody development, especially in the field of mouse-based discovery and screening. Abveris, also based in the US, specializes in antibody discovery services.



North America was the largest region in the antibody discovery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the antibody discovery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the antibody discovery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

