Global Hair Color Spray Market Analysis 2023-2030 by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region Featuring Profiles of Coty, Henkel AG & Co, The Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever, Honasa Consumer, and L'Oreal

The Global Hair Color Spray Market is expected to reach $3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Economic growth in many Asia Pacific countries has led to an increase in disposable income, allowing consumers to spend more on personal care products, including this. Thus, Asia Pacific region captured 36.2% revenue share in the market 2022. The global phenomenon of K-Beauty (Korean Beauty) has played a significant role in shaping trends and preferences in the cosmetics sector, including hair care products. South Korean beauty standards often celebrate diversity and experimentation, fostering an environment where unique and vibrant hair colors, achievable through this, are embraced.



Influencers and celebrities have large followings on social media platforms. When they share content featuring this, it reaches a broad audience instantly. This mass exposure is invaluable for brands seeking to increase awareness and reach potential customers. Celebrities and influencers are often trendsetters in the fashion and beauty space. Adopting a particular style or product can spark trends and set new standards for what is considered fashionable.



Additionally, the leading segments for B2C e-commerce are consumer electronics, fashion, furniture, toys/hobbies, health pharmaceuticals, media & entertainment, beverages, and food. Likewise, as per the data from the International Trade Administration, Canada had more than 27 million e-commerce consumers in 2022, which represented 75% of the country's population. The projected increase for this figure is 77.6% by 2025. The value of e-commerce transactions reached an estimated $2.34 billion in March 2022.



However, the temporary nature of it, an attractive feature for individuals looking for quick and reversible changes in their color, has become a notable restraint for consumers desiring longer-lasting results. Unlike permanent hair dyes, the color achieved through it tends to fade relatively quickly, especially with regular washing and exposure to environmental factors. This limited longevity poses challenges for users who seek a more enduring and low-maintenance solution. Thus, these factors can lead to decreased demand for this in the coming years.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment recorded 38.2% revenue share in the market in 2022. In terms of volume hypermarkets & supermarkets segment would register 1,20,208.8 thousand units (PER 100 ML) in 2022. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a unified retail environment, enabling customers to purchase various products from a single location.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into male, female, and others. In 2022, the male segment garnered 33.9% revenue share in the market. Men's hygiene trends have been significantly influenced by popular culture and social media. Influencers and celebrities often use their platforms to showcase diverse and trendsetting styles, including experimenting with this.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured 29.8% revenue share in the market in 2022. The North American region, encompassing the United States and Canada, is known for its diverse and dynamic fashion and beauty landscape.



2023, Dec: Unilever PLC took over "biotech" hair care brand K18. Through this acquisition, Unilever PLC would enhance the collection of high-quality consumer brands that resonate culturally.

2023, May: Revlon Inc. introduced the "N care" hair color. N care is infused with argan, sunflower, coconut, and jojoba oil to provide complete nourishment to hair.

