Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Activated Carbon Market Forecast to 2034: Focus on Application, End-use Industry, Activated Carbon Type, Raw Material, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global activated carbon market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide range of applications in purification and filtration processes across various industries, including water treatment, air purification, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and industrial processes. Considering the optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $5.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% to reach $12.10 billion by 2034.



The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market growth for the activated carbon market. This growth is primarily attributed to the presence of major product-consuming countries such as China and India, where there is a significant demand for activated carbon, especially for water treatment applications.



For instance, in September 2023, SUEZ announced the signing of two landmark contracts in China, marking significant strides in the water and waste management sectors aligned with China's carbon neutrality goals for 2060. Such initiatives by major corporations such as SUEZ highlight the region's commitment to addressing environmental challenges through technological and infrastructural advancements, further propelling the demand for sustainable solutions in water treatment and waste management and enabling the growth of the activated carbon market.



The demand for activated carbon is surging, particularly fueled by expansion in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals. From drug detoxification and purification processes to its use in kidney dialysis machines for removing toxins from the blood, activated carbon's role in healthcare is expanding. Additionally, its application in protective masks and air purifiers underscores its importance in preventing disease transmission, particularly in hospital settings and laboratories, where clean air is crucial. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is leveraging activated carbon's adsorptive capabilities for the purification of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), ensuring the removal of impurities and the achievement of high purity levels in final drug formulations.





Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Liquid-Phase Adsorption

Gas-Phase Adsorption

Segmentation 2: by End-Use Industry

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Automotive

Others

Segmentation 3: by Activated Carbon Type

Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

Others

Segmentation 4: by Raw Material

Coal

Coconut

Peat

Wood

Others

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, type portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names in the market include:

Cabot Corporation

KURARAY Co. Ltd.

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

Haycarb Pvt. Ltd.

Ingevity

Albemarle Corporation

Key Questions Answered

How are evolving environmental regulations across different regions expected to impact the global demand and supply chain for activated carbon over the next five years?

In what ways might advancements in activated carbon technology address the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly purification solutions?

How could shifts in industrial processes towards greener alternatives influence the development of new activated carbon applications?

What role will be emerging markets play in the global activated carbon industry, and how might their regulatory and economic landscapes shape market trends?

How could changes in raw material availability and price volatility affect the cost structure and profitability within the activated carbon market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9%

Companies Featured

Cabot Corporation

KURARAY Co. Ltd.

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

Haycarb Pvt. Ltd.

Ingevity

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Albemarle Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Carbotech

CPL Activated Carbons

Donau Carbon GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Kureha Corporation

Puragen Activated Carbons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhwjpf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment