Global Aircraft Seating Market Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2029 - Raytheon Technologies, Safran, RECARO Aircraft Seating, ZIM Aircraft Seating, and Stelia Aerospace Dominate the Landscape

The global aircraft seating market is estimated to grow from USD 11.2 billion by 2029, from USD 8.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029. The total aircraft seating volume in the same forecast year is estimated to grow from 883,745 units in 2024 to 1,083,558 units in 2029. Constant innovation in seating technologies, such as advanced manufacturing techniques, lightweight materials, and digital cockpit, fuels the demand for upgraded aircraft seats across both commercial and private aircraft. The increasing demand for comfort and safety capabilities in aircraft, driven by passenger expectations and operational requirements, stimulates the market for aircraft seats.







OEM segment by end user is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



Based on end user, the aircraft seating market is categorized into OEM, MRO, and aftermarket. The OEM segment having highest market share of 55.1%. The increasing global demand for commercial aircraft drives the aircraft seating OEM market. As aircraft manufacturers experience higher delivery and production rates, the demand for integrated aircraft seats directly follows suit. Airlines seek aircraft seats that improve overall operational efficiency, increase safety, and enhance passenger experience. OEM aircraft seats that offer such operational enhancements become crucial for aircraft manufacturers to remain competitive.



Narrow-body Aircraft segment by platform is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024



Based on Platform, the market is further divided into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jet, general aviation, commercial helicopter, and UAM. Major industry players are actively engaged in developing advanced commercial aviation aircraft seats to explore emerging opportunities in this market. The narrow-body aircraft seating market is thriving due to increased demand for short to medium-haul flights and the emergence of low-cost carriers. Airlines prioritize cabin efficiency and passenger comfort, driving the need for lightweight and space-saving seating solutions.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



The region's robust aviation industry, driven by major carriers and technological innovation, fosters continuous demand for modern seating solutions, leading to the incorporation of advanced seating systems in commercial aircraft. With a substantial existing fleet, the North American aviation industry places significant emphasis on aircraft seating upgrades and retrofits. Airlines and operators seek modernization solutions for older aircraft, driving the demand for maintenance and repair of aircraft seats to enhance performance and compliance with evolving regulations.



North America covers the US and Canada for market analysis. In North America, major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus continually invest in next-generation aircraft seats. The development of advanced platforms, such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo families, creates opportunities for aircraft seats with enhanced capabilities and features. The strategic partnerships and collaborations between aircraft seat manufacturers and aerospace giants like Boeing and Airbus contribute to the growth of the aircraft seating market. Joint initiatives often lead to the development of innovative seating solutions tailored to specific aircraft models.

In terms of solutions, the aircraft seating market is divided into products and MRO services.

The end-user segment of the aircraft seating market is OEM, MRO and aftermarket.

The platform based segmentation includes narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jet, general aviation, commercial helicopter, and UAM.

Based on seat type, the aircraft seating market is further segmented into passenger seats, and pilot 7 crew seats. The seat material segment is divided into cushion materials, structure materials, upholsteries and seat cover materials.

The report segments the aircraft seating market across six key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America along with their respective key countries. The report's scope includes in-depth information on significant factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the aircraft seating market.

A comprehensive analysis of major industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business profiles, solutions, and services. This analysis also covers key aspects like agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the aircraft seating market. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran (France), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ZIM Aircraft Seating GmbH (Germany), Stelia Aerospace (France). These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 427 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Rising Aircraft Deliveries and Air Travel Demand Technological Advancements in Aircraft Seat Manufacturing

Restraints Stringent Regulatory and Certification Requirements Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Opportunities Rapidly Expanding Global Economy Emergence of Urban Air Mobility

Challenges Complex Design and Integration of New Materials High Production and Procurement Costs



Essence by Eleather

Airtek by JPA Design

Knee-Rescue Seat by B/E Aerospace

Interspace Lite by Universal Movement

Key Technology Butterfly Seating Zero Gravity Seats

Complimentary Technology Advanced Sensors



Advanced Materials

Additive Manufacturing

Modular and Reconfigurable Seat Designs

Antimicrobial and Flame-Retardant Coatings

Industry 4.0

Smart Cabin

Safran

Raytheon Technologies

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Zim Aircraft Seating GmbH

Stelia Aerospace

Jamco Corporation

ST Engineering

Acro Aircraft Seating

Expliseat

Adient Aerospace LLC

Mirus Aircraft Seating

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd

Geven S.p.A.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd

Unum

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Thompson Aero

Iacobucci HF Aerospace

Optimares S.p.A.

Airgo Design

JHAS S.p.A.

Mobius Protection Systems Ltd.

Alicebluaero

Timetooth Technologies

Molon Labe Seating

