Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc
(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

10 May 2024

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 11 April 2024. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

ResolutionVotes

For		%Votes Against%*Votes Withheld %Total

Votes		% of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts46,267,9911004510.002800.0046,268,44251.85
To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration45,963,61099.34304,6830.664290.0046,268,29351.85
To declare a final dividend of USc38.54 per share46,268,134100100.005780.0046,268,14451.85
To re-elect Issa Al Balushi46,266,5271006650.001,5300.0046,267,19251.85
To re-elect Michael Carvill46,266,4541007380.001,5300.0046,267,19251.85
To re-elect Mette Dobel46,266,4291001,7150.005780.0046,268,14451.85
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King45,848,24299.09419,9020.915780.0046,268,14451.85
To re-elect Clever Fonseca46,266,4291004650.001,8280.0046,266,89451.85
To re-elect Tom Hickey46,266,4291004650.001,8280.0046,266,89451.85
To re-elect Graham Martin45,850,72099.10416,1720.901,8300.0046,266,89251.85
To re-elect Deirdre Somers45,926,33499.26341,8090.745790.0046,268,14351.85
To re-elect Andrew Webb46,266,4291004650.001,8280.0046,266,89451.85
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration46,267,4751006690.005780.0046,268,14451.85
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.45,120,45097.521,147,9912.482810.0046,268,44151.85
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities45,194,53097.681,073,9122.322800.0046,268,44251.85
To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights		45,148,94397.581,119,2012.425780.0046,268,14451.85
To authorise market purchases46,249,37199.9619,0710.042800.0046,268,44251.85
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.45,177,16397.641,091,2792.362800.0046,268,44251.85

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.