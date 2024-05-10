In-Car Electronics and Communications Market Analysis 2024-2034: Insights for Infotainment, Navigation, Telematics, Audio, Connectivity, and Other Systems

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Car Electronics and Communications Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the In-Car Electronics and Communications Market, in terms of value, will surpass US$16.61 billion in 2024. This study predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors Increasing Demand for Advanced Features to Improve Connectivity Within Vehicles Speedy Advancements in Electronics are Spurring Innovations in Vehicle Functionalities and Capabilities Autonomous Vehicle Development to Improve the Safety and Functionality

Restraining Factors The Integration of Advanced Electronics and Communication Systems Can Increase Vehicle Costs The Impact of Infotainment Systems on Driving Experience

Opportunities Innovations on the Rise to Enhance In-Vehicle User Experience Incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies into In-Car Electronics Opens Doors for New Features and Services



Growing Consumer Need for Enhanced Connectivity Features Inside Automobiles, Speedy Electronic Progress Triggers Advancements in Vehicle Capabilities, Autonomous Vehicle Development to Improve the Safety and Functionality Driving Market Growth



The in-car electronics and communications market is witnessing a surge in demand for advanced features as consumers increasingly expect seamless connectivity and convenience in their vehicles. This trend reflects a desire for integrated digital experiences while driving, leading to a growing need for improved in-car infotainment, communication, and navigation systems offering enhanced functionality and connectivity. Major players are capitalizing on this opportunity by focusing on a range of advanced in-vehicle-connected features, each catering to distinct consumer preferences and creating new revenue avenues.



The momentum in autonomous vehicle (AV) development is fuelled by the rising demand for full autonomy, improved driver safety, and sustainable transportation solutions. Start-ups are playing a key role in this space, developing AVs with advanced technologies such as driver-assistance systems (ADAS), LiDAR, and computer vision. These technologies, supported by deep learning algorithms and neural networks, elevate decision-making processes critical for functions like steering and braking. Moreover, connectivity tools facilitate seamless communication not just between driverless vehicles but also with infrastructure, shaping the future of smart transportation.



Industry trends also highlight the impact of the internet of things (IoT) and extended reality (XR) in AV development. IoT and sensor advancements enable precise monitoring of surroundings and obstacles, while LiDAR sensors enhance automation capabilities by penetrating challenging weather conditions. Integration of AI algorithms and neural networks further enhances safety and traffic efficiency in autonomous driving scenarios. Additionally, blockchain adoption is gaining traction, bolstering vehicle tracking, payment security, and data management. The deployment of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology further augments navigation and road safety for AVs, although it necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to address potential threats posed by increased connectivity. For instance, in May 2023, Commsignia Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced a strategic partnership to provide Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology. This collaboration will integrate Commsignia's V2X solution with Mitsubishi Electric's High-Definition Locator (HDL) technology into a unified V2X platform.



The Integration of Advanced Electronics and Communication Systems Can Increase Vehicle Costs, The Impact of Infotainment Systems on Driving Experience to Hamper Industry Growth



The in-car electronics and communications market face a significant challenge due to the high costs linked with implementing advanced electronic systems and technologies in vehicles. The integration of such systems can notably elevate the overall cost of vehicles, encompassing expenses related to components, software development, testing, and integration. This heightened cost can render vehicles more expensive for consumers, potentially limiting their affordability and adoption, particularly in markets sensitive to pricing. Consequently, this obstacle impedes the overall growth potential of the market. For instance, in January 2023, U.S. consumers spent an average of US$46,437 on a new vehicle, reflecting a 4.2% year-over-year increase. This uptick in spending can be attributed to several factors, including growing demand for vehicles with advanced infotainment features and technologies (connected mobile apps/digital key, 360-degree cameras, blind-spot view monitors, AI, and remote shut down for cars), inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions impacting vehicle production.



Modern car electronics are intricate. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) rely on a network of sensors, cameras, and processors, each requiring research, development, and miniaturization for efficient integration. This complexity translates to higher component costs. Features like autonomous driving and connected car services necessitate sophisticated software. Developing, testing, and ensuring the security of such software is a resource-intensive process, further adding to the vehicle's price tag. Integrating these complex electronic systems with existing vehicle architecture is no easy feat. It requires specialized engineering expertise and robust testing to ensure seamless communication and functionality. This translates to additional development costs.



Segments Covered in the Report

System Type

Infotainment Systems

Navigation Systems

Telematics Systems

Audio Systems

Connectivity Systems

Other Systems

Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

ICE Passenger Cars

Hybrid Passenger Cars

Electric Passenger Cars

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Leading Companies Profiled

ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd.

Bosch

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Magneti Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

TomTom International B.V.

Other Companies Featured

TomTom International B.V.

Acura

Al-Futtaim Automotive

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Apostera GmbH

AUDI AG

ATS ELGI

BMW AG

Cerence Inc.

Dirac

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Elgi Equipment's Limited

Ford Motor Company

Foretellix

Google Cloud

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics

Hyundai Motor Company

Intel Corporation

Kia Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mazda Motor Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Mercedes-Benz

Mobileye Global Inc.

Nuro Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Limited

Qualcomm Incorporated

Radioplayer

Groupe Renault

Stellantis

STMicroelectronics

Tata Motors

Teledyne FLIR

Valeo

Verizon Communications Inc.

Volkswagen AG

VTEQ

Wistron Corporation

Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZYNC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1yv2l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.