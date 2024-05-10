Immix Biopharma Announces Positive NXC-201 Relapsed/Refractory AL Amyloidosis Clinical Data in ASGCT 2024 Late Breaking Oral Presentation

92% (12/13) overall response rate (ORR) for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients enrolled in NEXICART-1:



12 out of 12 patients not exposed to prior BCMA-targeted bispecific responded to NXC-201 (100% ORR), of which 9 out of 12 were complete responders (75% CRs)

1 patient with prior exposure to BCMA-targeted bispecific treatment did not respond

Best responder duration of response was 28.0 months with response ongoing as of May 10, 2024



U.S. prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is growing 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, estimated to reach 33,277 patients in 2024



LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company trailblazing cell therapies in autoimmune disease, today announced new clinical data from its Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of novel, autologous, sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy, NXC-201, in patients with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis (R/R ALA) in a late breaking oral presentation at the 27th Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Baltimore, MD. All patients were relapsed/refractory to standards-of-care Dara-CyBorD (daratumumab combined with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone).

“Relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis remains an unmet medical need, with no approved options for treatment,” said Polina Stepensky, M.D., Director of the Hadassah Medical Organization’s Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immunotherapy for Adults and Children, and NEXICART-1 principal study investigator. “We continue to be encouraged by NXC-201’s response rates and durable effect in patients without significant pre-existing cardiac damage, exemplified by our 28-month longest responder with response ongoing.”

“We are excited to present clinical data from the NEXICART-1 clinical study at ASGCT. This study has informed the design of NEXICART-2 clinical trial, expected to open in the U.S. mid-2024,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added: “We believe NXC-201’s tolerability profile, including lack of neurotoxicity, makes it uniquely suitable as a potential new treatment option for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients.”

At the NXC-201 ASGCT 2024 late-breaking oral presentation, data were presented from 13 relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis patients (including 3 new patients) in the ongoing Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 study. Patients were infused with CAR+T cells at doses of 150 x 106 (n=1), 450 x 106 (n=2), and 800 x 106 (n=10).

Patient characteristics:

85% (11/13) had cardiac involvement

38% (5/13) had New York Heart Association (NYHA) stage 3 or 4 heart failure

38% (5/13) had Mayo stage 3 AL amyloidosis disease

Relapsed/refractory to a median 4 lines of prior therapy (range: 3-10)

1 patient, patient 11, was treated and progressed on a BCMA-targeted bispecific antibody before NXC-201 treatment



Safety and efficacy data:

Overall response rate (ORR) of 92% (12/13) for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients enrolled in NEXICART-1: 12 out of 12 patients not exposed to prior BCMA-targeted bispecific responded to NXC-201 (100% ORR), of which 9 out of 12 were complete responders (75% CRs) 1 patient with prior exposure to BCMA-targeted bispecific treatment did not respond

Best responder had a duration of response of 28.0 months as of May 10, 2024, with response ongoing

There were no immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) events

Median cytokine release syndrome (CRS) duration was 2 days (range: 1-5): No grade 4 CRS events 2 experienced no CRS; 3 experienced grade 1 CRS; 6 Experienced grade 2 CRS; 2 experienced grade 3 CRS



The NXC-201 27th Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) late-breaking oral presentation can be accessed on the ImmixBio corporate website at this link: https://immixbio.com/pipeline/#publications

ASGCT 2024 Presentation Details:

Title “Academic BCMA-CART cells (HBI0101), a promising approach for the treatment of LC Amyloidosis” Type Late Breaking Oral Presentation Oral Presentation Date/Time Friday, May 10, 2024, 8:45 am – 9:00 am Eastern Time Session Title Late-Breaking Abstracts II Location Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2a, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101), in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis. The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study is to characterize the safety and confirm the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of NXC-201. The Phase 1b portion has been successfully completed, with a recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 800 million CAR+T cells.

About NEXICART-2

NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an open-label, single-arm, multi-site Phase 1b dose expansion clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis for CAR-T NXC-201 in the United States. Over a period of approximately 18 months from first patient dosing, NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with adequate cardiac function who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The objectives are the safety and efficacy of NXC-201. The expected primary endpoints are complete response rate and overall response rate according to consensus recommendations (Palladini et al. 2012).

About NXC-201

NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy, which we believe has the potential to be the only “Single-Day CRS” CAR-T, targeting AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune diseases. It is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, and expanding into other autoimmune indications. These trials build on a robust NXC-201 clinical dataset initiated in February 2021. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and awarded EU ODD by the EMA in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis.

About AL Amyloidosis

AL amyloidosis is a systemic disorder caused by an abnormality of plasma cells in the bone marrow. Misfolded amyloid proteins produced by plasma cells cause buildup in and around tissues, nerves and organs, gradually affecting their function. This can cause progressive and widespread organ damage, and high mortality rates.

U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is growing 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, estimated to reach 33,277 patients in 2024. The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company trailblazing cell therapies in AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune diseases. Our lead cell therapy is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201, currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1b/2 NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) clinical trial. NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first “Single-Day CRS” CAR-T, enabling the potential for a faster return home for patients and supporting ongoing expansion into autoimmune indications. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and ODD by the European Commission (EMA) in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

