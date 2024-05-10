WOOFi Pro Enhances Trading Capabilities with Integration of CCXT Library

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi Pro , the premier decentralized perpetual futures exchange, is thrilled to announce its integration with the CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading (CCXT) Library to enhance trading efficiency and expand the capabilities of traders on the WOOFi Pro platform.



By incorporating the CCXT Library, WOOFi Pro enables its users to access an extensive suite of trading tools and data across various exchanges. This capability is pivotal for developing sophisticated trading algorithms and broadening market engagement. The CCXT integration provides a unified interface to interact with historical and real-time market data, streamlining the trading process significantly.

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOOFi, emphasized the impact of this integration, stating, "Our collaboration with CCXT is designed to forge a pathway to advanced trading solutions that cater to our diverse user base. The CCXT Library not only expands our technological horizons but also aligns with our vision of making complex trading strategies accessible and executable for everyone on our platform."

The CCXT Library is celebrated for its multi-language support, including JavaScript, Python, and PHP, making it a versatile tool for a wide audience of developers and traders. This integration is set to enhance the user experience by simplifying the development and testing of trading bots and strategies, thus promoting an environment of innovation and advanced trading practices.

"Our goal is always to provide the most comprehensive and efficient trading experience for our users," added Yorke. "Integrating with CCXT allows us to deliver on that promise by opening up new possibilities for market analysis and strategy development."

About WOOFi Pro

WOOFi Pro is an omnichain gasless Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) perps protocol with up to 20x leverage, featuring omnichain deposits, CeFi-grade user experience, advanced trading tools, and revenue sharing. WOOFi Pro utilizes Orderly Network 's Infrastructure allowing for a seamless CEX-like experience while still maintaining self-custody of funds.

